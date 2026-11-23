As attention returns to his leadership at the world's leading chipmaker, Huang's personal life has also come under scrutiny, particularly his decades-long marriage to wife Lori Huang and the couple's impressive collection of properties in California and Hawaii.

The Nvidia co-founder expressed gratitude to the board, employees and supporters following the decision, but also singled out his family for their backing. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family,” Huang said in a statement released by the company.

Jensen Huang's comeback renews attention on his leadership, family life and property portfolio, which spans California and Hawaii. (AP)

Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia after the company's board unanimously reinstated him as president and chief executive on Monday, November 23. His return marks a dramatic reversal less than two weeks after he resigned amid controversy surrounding his personal life.

How much did the Huangs' Los Altos Hills and Maui homes cost?

How much did the Huangs' Los Altos Hills and Maui homes cost?

How much did Jensen Huang pay for his San Francisco mansion, and what does it include?

How much did Jensen Huang pay for his San Francisco mansion, and what does it include?

What properties do Jensen and Lori Huang own in California and Hawaii?

What properties do Jensen and Lori Huang own in California and Hawaii?

Jensen Huang and Wife Lori: From university lab partners to billionaire couple Jensen and Lori Huang's relationship began long before Nvidia became a technology powerhouse. The two met while studying at Oregon State University, where they were lab partners in an electrical engineering class.

According to The New York Times, they married shortly after graduating in 1984. The couple then moved to Silicon Valley, where both began their careers as microchip designers.

Their first home together was a modest three-bedroom property in San Jose, California, measuring around 1,500 square feet. Huang later sold the house in 1988 for $185,000.

The same year, the couple purchased a larger four-bedroom home in San Jose for $338,000. Spanning approximately 2,300 square feet, the residence became part of the early years of Huang's entrepreneurial journey. He was living there when he co-founded Nvidia in 1993. The property was eventually sold in 2002 for $500,000.

Inside the Huangs' multi-million-dollar property portfolio As Nvidia grew, so did the couple's real estate investments. In 2003, Jensen and Lori bought a newly constructed six-bedroom home in Los Altos Hills, California, for $6.9 million.

The approximately 7,000-square-foot property is located around 15 miles from Nvidia's headquarters and features a swimming pool. The couple reportedly continue to own the residence.

Their next major purchase came in 2004, when Huang paid $7.5 million for an oceanfront estate in Maui, Hawaii. Situated within the exclusive gated Wailea Resort community, the contemporary-style property reportedly covers around 8,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms. The Huangs also retain this home.

In 2017, the couple added a landmark San Francisco residence to their portfolio, purchasing a newly completed mansion in the city's Pacific Heights neighbourhood for $38 million.

The sprawling property covers approximately 11,400 square feet and has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. Its features include a wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, lift, home theatre, gym with a sauna, library and several fireplaces.

The mansion also has a fifth-floor observation deck offering views of the Golden Gate Bridge. Its construction reportedly took four years to complete.

Huang's wealth and Nvidia-funded security Huang's property portfolio reflects the extraordinary wealth he accumulated through Nvidia. His net worth is around $110.1 billion, as per Forbes. However, it can fluctuate with Nvidia's share price.

His executive benefits have also included extensive security arrangements funded by the company. According to the report, Nvidia spent approximately $4 million in fiscal 2026 on services covering residential security, protection during personal travel, security consulting and drivers.

That figure covered a range of security-related services rather than home protection alone. With Huang now reinstated as CEO, the company's arrangements will remain part of the wider discussion around executive benefits and security.

For now, the couple's property holdings span California and Hawaii, tracing a journey from their early years in San Jose to some of the most expensive residential markets in the United States.