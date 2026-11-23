Nvidia board on Monday reinstated ousted co-founder Jensen Huang as the president, CEO and board director, calling him the ‘right person’ to lead the company. Jensen Huang was reinstated by the board on Monday. (REUTERS) more

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” chair of Nvidia board Harvey C Jones said in a statement released by the tech company. Follow live updates on Jensen Huang's reinstatement

Huang, the co-founder of Nvidia, stepped down on November 12, 2026, after admitting to extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Beijing.

Also read: Nvidia's 11-day rollercoaster: Jensen Huang exits; board says no, then brings him back

Nvidia board confident of Huang's leadership As the board reinstated Huang on Monday, it expressed confidence in his leadership. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer," the board said.

It further added that Huang has been the ‘target of a foreign intelligence effort’. The board said a committee was formed to investigate the case. “The Board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it,” the statement added.

Also read: Alice Huang and her husband’s close associate Li Ming routed Nvidia chips to China: Report

The board noted that a National Security and Export Control Committee has been formed to ‘oversee trade compliance and national security risks.’ “The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters,” it said.

Nvidia is also creating a new position of a Chief Compliance Officer whose role will be to oversee compliance across NVIDIA and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Meanwhile, Huang said he is honoured to return to Nvidia. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work," he said.

US President Donald Trump also backed Huang and called him a ‘great patriot’, adding that the US needs him.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US “needs” Huang's leadership at Nvidia, adding that the American government does not believe he poses “any risk to national security.” The US President called the decision to bring back Huang as “correct and proper,” while congratulating Nvidia's co-founder for his reinstatement, as well as the company's board and the people of the US.

However, the US President urged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation on the company's with US export controls. Trump said this would ensure that Nvidia is fulfilling its legal obligations and “patriotic Duty to protect US national security.”