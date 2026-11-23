The company's stock had already gained more than 26% in premarket trading after the announcement of Huang's return.

Nvidia shares opened at $167.04, compared with their previous closing price of $125.53. The stock touched an intraday high of $167.17 and was trading at $162.94, up 29.81%, at 9:32 am Eastern Time, according to Fortune.

Nvidia shares surged more than 30% on Monday, November 23, after the company reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Investors welcomed his return, sending the chipmaker's stock sharply higher .

How much could Nvidia's market value gain after Jensen Huang returned as CEO?

How much could Nvidia's market value gain after Jensen Huang returned as CEO?

Nvidia is on track to add around $847.8 billion to its market value, which would be a record single-day gain for a company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia market value set for record $847.8 billion gain The announcement also boosted the wider US stock market. The Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 6%, while the S&P 500 gained around 4% at the opening of trading on Monday, according to Business Times.

The rally helped the S&P 500 recover from its recent losses and move away from correction territory. Technology and semiconductor stocks led the gains as investors returned to AI-related shares.

European stocks also moved higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.5%, as technology shares gained across major markets. The rise in stocks also pushed investors away from safe-haven government bonds. Short-term US Treasury yields increased by 10 basis points to 4.72%, Business Times reported.

Nvidia stock rally follows major AI sell-off Huang's return came just 11 days after his removal from the top position. He had resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on November 12 following revelations about extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman whom US authorities suspected of spying for China. Beijing has denied the spying allegation.

Huang's removal had shaken investor confidence in Nvidia and raised concerns about the future of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The company suffered its worst weekly stock decline since 2008 last week, according to Business Times.

Also read: Nvidia stock surges 34% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO after board reverses resignation decision

The pressure on AI stocks had been building for months. The sell-off became worse after the US midterm elections and the controversy surrounding Nvidia's leadership. Investors had started questioning whether the sharp rise in AI stocks had created a market bubble, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return on November 23, reversing its earlier position. On November 17, board chairman Harvey C Jones had said that the company did not intend to bring Huang back, even though Huang had expressed his willingness to return, according to Fortune.

The decision followed several discussions and meetings involving the company's board members. Nvidia said directors were satisfied with Huang's honesty and ability to lead the company after these discussions.

The board also received information from senior US government officials. It concluded that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk, Nvidia said.

Nvidia board approves Jensen Huang's return Board chairman Harvey C Jones said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia. He added that bringing him back was in the best interests of the company's shareholders, employees, partners and customers. Jones will continue as chairman, according to Fortune.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision and called it the "correct and proper decision". He said the US government had no reason to believe that Huang's return created a national security risk.

Trump also said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the government had no evidence of Huang engaging in unlawful conduct.

However, Trump asked Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into whether the company had followed US export control rules. He said this was a legal responsibility and important for protecting national security.

Also read: Anthropic and Nvidia shares jump in premarket trading as AI stocks rebound after Nasdaq's worst week since 2020

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also supported Huang's return. Musk had signed a petition backing the former CEO's reinstatement and reacted to the announcement on X with the words, "It is done".

Trump and Elon Musk welcome Huang's return Huang said he was honoured to return to lead Nvidia at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board, employees, shareholders and business partners for supporting him, according to the company's statement.

During Huang's absence, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress had taken over as interim CEO. She will now continue in her role as chief financial officer. The board also thanked her for leading the company during the leadership transition.

Nvidia's internal investigations will continue despite Huang's return. The board said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort would remain open. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the investigation, Fortune reported.

The company has also created a separate National Security and Export Control Committee. The committee will consist of independent board members and will focus on national security and export control matters.

Nvidia is also beginning the search for a chief compliance officer. The person appointed will oversee compliance across the company.

Not all AI-related stocks benefited from Monday's market recovery. Anthropic shares moved between small gains and losses, making the company an exception to the broader rally in AI-linked stocks.