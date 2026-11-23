Nvidia shares surged nearly 34% on Monday, trading at $166.99, up $42.14 (33.58%), after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Nvidia shares surge as Jensen Huang returns as CEO. (AFP) more

The sharp rise came less than two weeks after Huang's resignation. The board unanimously approved his return following discussions and consultations with US government officials.

Nvidia announced on Monday that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. The decision comes less than two weeks after his shocking resignation amid a controversy involving an alleged sex scandal and a suspected Chinese spy, according to The New York Times.

Nvidia board votes to bring Jensen Huang back Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as the company's president, CEO and a member of its board. The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings between Huang and the board, CNBC reported.

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US government raises no national security concerns The Nvidia board said it received input from senior US government officials before making the decision. Following this input, the directors said they were confident that Huang's return would not create any national security risks.

Nvidia chairman backs Huang's return as CEO Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the board believes Huang is the right person to lead the company. He added that bringing him back is in the best interests of Nvidia's shareholders, employees, business partners and customers, according to the company's statement.

Jensen Huang says he is honoured to return Reacting to his reinstatement, Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the world's most important technology companies. He described the current period as the beginning of a new industrial revolution and said he could not wait to get back to work, according to Nvidia's statement.

Nvidia said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue despite his return as CEO. His reinstatement does not mean the company has ended its investigation.

Huang's resignation had come as reports emerged about an alleged relationship involving a suspected Chinese spy. The controversy raised questions about possible national security concerns surrounding the Nvidia chief, according to The New York Times. Nvidia's board has now said it is confident that his reinstatement does not pose such a risk.