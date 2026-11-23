A fire performer had a frightening fall during Chris Brown and Usher's latest tour performance in New Orleans, briefly disappearing amid flames and smoke before apparently getting back on their feet. A performer fell from the stage during Chris Brown, Usher's second New Orleans show, amid a tour that has also drawn attention for entry problems. (Getty Images via AFP) more

The incident happened on Saturday, November 21, during the second New Orleans show of their Raymond & Brown “R&B” Tour at the Caesars Superdome. TMZ was the first to report the mishap, which was captured in videos recorded by concertgoers.

Performer falls amid flames and smoke Footage shared online shows the performer spinning two flaming batons before losing their footing and tumbling from the stage down a set of stairs.

For a few moments, flames and smoke appear to surround the person, making the fall look particularly alarming. However, the performer can later be seen emerging and returning to the stage, seemingly able to continue.

It remains unclear at what point during Brown and Usher's performances the accident occurred. The tour features several sections involving pyrotechnics and fire effects.