Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.
Shocking mishap at Chris Brown, Usher's New Orleans concert as fire performer falls off stage in flames
A fire performer fell down stairs during Chris Brown and Usher’s November 21 concert at the Caesars Superdome, amid flames and smoke.
A fire performer had a frightening fall during Chris Brown and Usher's latest tour performance in New Orleans, briefly disappearing amid flames and smoke before apparently getting back on their feet.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 21, during the second New Orleans show of their Raymond & Brown “R&B” Tour at the Caesars Superdome. TMZ was the first to report the mishap, which was captured in videos recorded by concertgoers.
Performer falls amid flames and smoke
Footage shared online shows the performer spinning two flaming batons before losing their footing and tumbling from the stage down a set of stairs.
For a few moments, flames and smoke appear to surround the person, making the fall look particularly alarming. However, the performer can later be seen emerging and returning to the stage, seemingly able to continue.
It remains unclear at what point during Brown and Usher's performances the accident occurred. The tour features several sections involving pyrotechnics and fire effects.
Ticketing problems marred past New Orleans show
The stage mishap followed another difficult evening for some concertgoers at the first New Orleans show on Friday, November 20.
According to local ABC affiliate WGNO, a Ticketmaster outage caused problems for fans trying to enter the Caesars Superdome, leading to difficulties getting into the venue.
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Other tour moments make headlines
The joint tour has attracted attention for several moments beyond its musical performances.
One widely circulated clip showed Usher bringing a female fan onstage, with viewers debating her apparent discomfort during the interaction.
Usher also addressed online speculation that he was using a clone or body double during the tour. Responding to the rumours on social media in August, the singer joked: “Ya'll are funny… clone? They can't clone this??”
The tour also made headlines in September when Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett paid tribute to both performers during their Dallas concert, recognising the artists at the congressional level.