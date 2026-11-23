The threat of widespread technology disruptions could remain high over the next few months as organisations worldwide work to address software vulnerabilities and replace outdated IT infrastructure, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith has cautioned. Microsoft’s Brad Smith says AI can help defenders find code vulnerabilities but also give hackers ways to exploit them. (REUTERS) more

Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Smith said the scale of the ongoing technology upgrades meant the process would take considerably longer than a few weeks.

“I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks,” he said. Smith added that “the whole information infrastructure of the world is in effect being upgraded right now”.

His comments come after a series of separate technical failures affected major banks, airlines, air traffic control systems and Microsoft's global cloud services. While officials have ruled out coordinated cyberattacks, the incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of increasingly interconnected digital infrastructure.

Also Read: Jensen Huang receives support from allies after Nvidia exit: Here's what they have told him

AI accelerates discovery of software vulnerabilities Smith said advances in artificial intelligence have made it significantly easier to identify security weaknesses in computer code. While this development offers cybersecurity teams new opportunities to detect and repair vulnerabilities, it also provides malicious hackers with tools to exploit those same weaknesses.

“What AI did earlier this year was basically make it much easier for people to find vulnerabilities in code, and then you can either use that knowledge to patch the code, or if you're a bad actor, you can use that knowledge to try to hack into systems,” he explained.

As a result, organisations are under growing pressure to identify and fix security flaws quickly. However, the accelerated pace of software updates can introduce fresh risks, particularly when firms are working with older technology and have limited time to test changes before implementation.

Smith warned that deploying patches at unprecedented speed could increase the likelihood of technical problems.

“Especially when you have older infrastructure, especially when you're trying to patch at such a pace, especially when you have to go so fast that you can't take as much time to test what you're changing in the code, you do increase the risk of something going wrong,” he said.

Also Read: Trump says suspected FBI database hack is ‘not good’, revives Russia hoax claims: ‘Maybe we’ll learn things’

Microsoft urges users to install security updates Smith encouraged people to keep their personal devices protected by installing security updates as soon as they become available.

He also called on businesses to invest in modernising ageing systems and strengthen cooperation with government authorities to improve the resilience of critical digital infrastructure.

“If you get an update on your phone or your laptop with a patch, apply it because I think that's going to keep your technology far safer,” Smith advised.

His warning reflects the wider challenge facing organisations as they attempt to strengthen cybersecurity defences without triggering further disruptions to essential services.

Treasury Secretary says banking system remains resilient Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to reassure Americans about the stability of the country's banking sector following recent technical problems affecting major financial institutions.

Speaking on the same CBS programme, Bessent told presenter Margaret Brennan that there was little reason for the public to question the strength of US banks. He pointed out that financial institutions had spent decades boosting their cybersecurity arrangements and described them as “by far the most resilient companies in the US economy”.

Addressing reports of technical glitches at banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bessent acknowledged that routine security updates could sometimes cause temporary service interruptions.

He compared the process to receiving a medical vaccine, arguing that short-term discomfort could deliver longer-term protection.

“I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine,” he said. “Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.”