Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and former chief executive, is receiving support from some of the most influential figures in the technology industry as speculation grows about a possible return to the company’s top position. Prominent figures including Travis Kalanick, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and Satya Nadella have voiced support for Jensen Huang. more

Since stepping down on November 12 following allegations of personal relationships that sparked controversy, Huang has reportedly remained in contact with technology executives, investors and US President Donald Trump. Several prominent figures have offered encouragement, while Nvidia’s board has maintained that it has no current plans to reinstate him.

Donald Trump’s encouragement Trump has confirmed speaking with Huang multiple times since the allegations emerged. According to reports, the president encouraged him to stand his ground and fight to retain his leadership position. Trump also discussed the controversy surrounding Huang’s alleged relationship with a Chinese executive.

Also Read: Elon Musk warns Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Travis Kalanick: ‘Let’s fight’ Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has emerged as one of Huang’s outspoken supporters. He reportedly offered to organise a demonstration outside Nvidia’s headquarters, bringing together employees, founders and business leaders to campaign for Huang’s return.

Kalanick believes collective employee support could make a stronger statement than a petition.

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman offer support Speaking around Microsoft Ignite and The New York Times DealBook Summit in mid-November 2026, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said it would be difficult to imagine the artificial intelligence industry without Huang. He said he wanted to give Huang the time and space to navigate the situation, adding that the final decision on his possible return rests with Nvidia’s board.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman also expressed personal support, saying he had contacted Huang to stand by him during a difficult period.

Satya Nadella gives him space Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that he had sent Huang a supportive message. However, he stressed that the decision about Nvidia’s leadership ultimately rests with the company’s board.

Gavin Baker urges healthier habits Investor Gavin Baker has encouraged Huang to prioritise exercise, proper sleep and personal well-being. He believes the Nvidia founder still has significant contributions to make to America's technology sector and the global AI industry.

Despite the growing show of support, Huang’s potential comeback remains uncertain, with Nvidia’s board yet to indicate any change in its position.