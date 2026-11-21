The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of a national law enforcement database that it maintains, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Center, a resource for law enforcement agencies across the country. (REUTERS) more

The National Crime Information Center, known as the NCIC, is a computerized database of criminal justice information that is available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and includes records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, stolen property and other topics.

The FBI declined to comment Saturday on the apparent hack, which was first reported by CNN and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity.