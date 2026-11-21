CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins was removed from the guest line-up for the season finale of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, just hours after she was caught making critical remarks about the lighting arrangements at a White House press briefing. CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins was replaced by correspondent Jacob Soboroff on Real Time with Bill Maher after she remained at the White House for a presidential briefing. (Bloomberg) more

Collins had been advertised as a guest on Friday’s programme. However, in a last-minute change, she was replaced by MS NOW correspondent Jacob Soboroff, despite her appearance having already been promoted.

Collins’ White House duties clashed with TV appearance The sudden change appears to have coincided with Collins’ journalistic commitments at the White House. Rather than travelling to Los Angeles to join Maher in the studio, the CNN journalist remained on the East Coast, waiting in the White House briefing room for the president’s announcement.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed that her appearance had been postponed, telling the Daily Mail: “We are rescheduling her appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Neither Collins nor Maher has publicly commented on the last-minute change.

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Hot-mic moment captures Collins complaining about lighting The controversy emerged after Collins was inadvertently recorded discussing the poor lighting conditions inside the White House press briefing room.

The footage was shared on X by conservative influencer Charles R Downs shortly before the president appeared at the podium.

In the recording, Collins can be heard questioning a member of the production crew about the lack of lighting.

“You can point at it. But is it not that bad, there is zero lighting in here? All the lights are off,” she said.

After a brief pause, she continued the conversation, asking: “Does it not look super dark on-camera?”

When the crew member appeared to acknowledge the issue, Collins responded: “Yeah, we do; but okay.”

Following another moment of silence, she added: “Okay, whatever.”