Bill Maher spits out his drink as Lara Trump admits ‘Donald Trump is not perfect’: Watch viral video

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, initially refuted claims that the President referred to a reporter as “piggy” during a notorious press gaggle on Air Force One. She, however, discussed the same topic during her latest appearance on Bill Maher's podcast Club Random, where she admitted that “Donald Trump is not perfect”. After hearing her surprising admission, the fellow comedian spit out his drink. Lara Trump first denied claims that Donald Trump called a reporter 'piggy' but later acknowledged his imperfections on a Bill Maher podcast.

Trump and his ‘quiet, piggy’ remark

Earlier this month, Trump addressed Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey with the words, “quiet, piggy,” in response to her inquiry regarding the government documents associated with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At that moment, Trump was strongly against the release of the so-called Epstein files. However, he later changed his stance and enacted a bill that compelled the Justice Department to disclose the files, even though he possessed the authority to do so without needing Congressional consent.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel responded to Trump's slur against the journalist by joking on his late-night program, “If a man spoke like that to a female coworker in a workplace harassment training video, you'd go, Ah, that's over the top. Nobody would do that.”

Here's what Lara Trump said on Bill Maher's podcast

Fellow comedian Bill Maher slammed Trump’s remarks during a discussion with Lara on his podcast, Club Random.

He was explaining to Lara his belief that “woke” individuals are “snobs” for declining to dine with conservatives during Thanksgiving.

“What do we think we do to get the people who are the no-contact people back?” Lara inquired.

Maher replied: “Don’t do things like call a woman, ‘piggy'.”

Lara then asked, “Do we know that happened?”

“I saw it on tape,” Maher responded.

Lara later acknowledged that “Donald Trump is not perfect,” prompting Maher to perform a spit take. The former Republican National Committee co-chair quickly added that the President “does a lot of things that I think are great.”

Earlier, a representative from the White House previously informed The Independent that the journalist whom Trump insulted acted in an “inappropriate and unprofessional” manner towards her fellow colleagues on the aircraft.

“If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”