What happened in Malba, Queens? Viral video shows brutal assault on NYC couple by mob amid reckless car meet-up

A couple in New York City was brutally attacked after attempting to stop an aggressive mob from descending onto their area during an out-of-control car meet-up that resulted in vehicles on fire. A couple in NYC was attacked while trying to stop a mob during a chaotic car meet-up that left vehicles ablaze.(X@VickieforNYC)

Vickie Paladino, a member of the New York City Council, posted a wild video of a bunch of reckless drivers speeding over lawns and doing donuts shortly after midnight on Sunday in Malba, a wealthy Queens neighborhood.

The councilwoman claimed that a private security guard tried to defuse the situation, but the mob attacked him and set his car on flames. The video shows members of the mob watching as cars speed around the blazing vehicle.

NYC couple attacked

Victims Blake Ferrer and his spouse were assaulted after attempting to remove the unruly group from their premises.

“When I came out, I said, ‘Bro, you gotta get the f*** off my property,’ and that’s when it all started,” Ferrer told The New York Post.

A group of approximately 12 people kicked, punched, and stomped on Ferrer, resulting in a broken nose and ribs. His wife was also attacked during the incident.

Ferrer was fortunate to have survived, Paladino, the neighborhood representative, told The Post.

Also Read: US to end Optional Practical Training (OPT) program? DHS new proposed rule to impact international students

‘A complete melee’ in Malba

Larry Rusch, 59, the owner of a security firm, reported that his car was set ablaze, describing the situation as “a complete melee.”

Rusch clarified that he placed his car in the middle of the junction to stop the group from racing through the area, but they then used fireworks to set his car on fire.

While his wife hurriedly contacted the police, a woman who saw the security guard's car engulfed in flames hurried over and saw her neighbor being attacked.

“The police have been very responsive to everything, unfortunately, last night, that wasn’t the case. While she was on the phone, it took them 45 minutes, I stayed with him until the police arrived,” the neighbor said, as per ABC 7 New York.

While residents in the area have demanded increased police presence, officials are yet to give an update if any arrests were made.