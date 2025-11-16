Indian man shares video of damaged road in New York City, says even the best cities have flaws

A video shared by an Indian man in New York City has drawn attention for capturing an unexpected scene at one of the world’s most iconic locations. The clip, posted by Instagram user Gaurav Mishra, opens with him strolling through the busy streets of Manhattan before he turns the camera towards a large puddle that has formed at a corner on 42nd Street near Times Square. The short clip, which highlights the poor condition of the road, includes an on screen caption identifying the location. An Indian man shared a footage from New York City showing a damaged road.(Instagram/gaurav_mishra_talks)

As the video ends, a text overlay appears that reads, "Even best city has some flaws". The post was shared with a caption that read, "New York is all glamorous and spotless?" suggesting a contrast between the city’s global image and the everyday reality he intended to show.

Contrasting perceptions of New York’s image

While New York is often celebrated for its global appeal, towering skyline and cultural vibrancy, the video struck a chord with viewers who pointed out the city’s persistent challenges with infrastructure, congestion and unpredictable weather. The clip prompted several reactions, with many users expressing mixed views on the comparison between New York and Indian cities.

One user commented, "More and more better then india", expressing the belief that the American city still surpasses Indian urban standards. Another viewer offered a broader perspective, writing, "New York City is the largest city in the US, in fact New York City has over one trillion GDP. Despite all the chaos I love this place", praising the metropolis despite its imperfections.

A contrasting view also surfaced when a user remarked, “New York me toh pollution bhi bhot hai, or dusri city and rular area bhi dikhao bhai”. Another person insisted, “Fir bhi India se bahut acchi hai”.

Adding more global angles to the discussion, someone wrote, "Melbourne also same", noting that infrastructure problems exist worldwide.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)