US to end Optional Practical Training (OPT) program? DHS new proposed rule to impact international students

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program may get revoked or drastically changed in order to deter US firms from recruiting foreign students in the country amid Trump's crackdown on immigration. The OPT program faces potential revocation or changes to deter US firms from hiring foreign students.

In an effort to closelyalign withthe program's goals and strategies with actual training, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suggested a new OPT regulation. The proposed rule aims to increase monitoring of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, protect American labor from being displaced by foreign students, and revise rules to address fraud and national security concerns.

The American workforce criticizes the OPT program, claiming that it ignores the requirements of local job seekers in favor of international labor and students.

The OPT program faces criticism for its establishment via regulation rather than through Congressional action, which raises concerns regarding its role as a major temporary worker program that lacks sufficient protections for US workers.

DHS proposes new OPT rule: Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act of 2025

US legislators have introduced the ‘Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act of 2025,’ which seeks to eliminate the OPT. Representative Paul A. Gosar contends that the OPT program adversely affects American workers by permitting employers to recruit lower-cost foreign labor.

Jessica Vaughan, the Director of Policy Studies at the Center, recommended that Congress assess visa categories like Optional Practical Training for possible stricter regulation or removal.

Some US lawmakers are proposing to impose taxes on the earnings of international students participating in the Optional Practical Training program by revoking their existing exemption from FICA taxes.

Meanwhile, Young Republicans of Texas in a post on X said: “OPT authorization is an uncapped foreign worker program masquerading as “practical training.” It directly undermines American graduates and threatens our national security.”

“President Trump can end it without Congress, and at our recent convention, we called on him to do so.”

Amid calls to end OPT program, Eric Schmitt, US Senator for Missouri, said: “The Optional Practical Training program is a cheap foreign-labor program for big companies and universities.”

What is the OPT Program?

Optional Practical Training serves as a work opportunity for international F-1 students in the US, allowing them to secure employment with American companies either during their academic pursuits or following their graduation. Students are permitted to participate in OPT for a maximum duration of 12 months, with an additional 24-month extension available for those who possess STEM degrees.

As reported in the Open Doors 2025 Report on International Educational Exchange, during the 2024–2025 academic year, there was a reported decline of 2% to 4% in the number of international graduate, undergraduate, and non-degree students. However, the number of international students who chose to stay in the United States to acquire practical work experience through OPT increased by 21%, reaching a total of 294,253.

US to end OPT program?

While the OPT program is anticipated to continue according to DHS's proposed rule, employing international students may be subject to more stringent rules for American firms.