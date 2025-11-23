SEVIS terminated: International student expresses concern over OPT ineligibility, struggles to stay in US

SEVIS terminated: A senior undergraduate student in the United States has encountered difficulties in applying for Optional Practical Training (OPT) following the termination of her Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status. Notably, OPT allows a person to stay in the country longer in order to pursue work in their field of study as a perk of F-1 status. SEVIS terminated: Student expresses concerns over status termination affecting ability to apply for OPT.

The student faced the problem when her college enrolled her in online classes for the current semester, which hindered her ability to fulfill the in-person 9-credit requirement necessary for OPT eligibility. Earlier, the student had obtained approval for Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for an ongoing internship. However, a change in the Designated School Official (DSO) at her college has further complicated her circumstances.

“I’m graduating after this semester ends, so if I reinstate, I’ll have to do a Master’s, but even doing that is still risky because I don’t know if my reinstatement will get approved or not,” the undergraduate student wrote on Reddit. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the user's claim.

Reddit post(Reddit)

What is SEVIS?

The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) is an online platform utilized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to oversee information pertaining to:

SEVP-certified educational institutions.

F-1 and M-1 visa holders studying in the United States (along with their F-2 and M-2 dependents).

Exchange Visitor Program sponsors designated by the U.S. Department of State.

Participants in the J-1 visa Exchange Visitor Program (including their J-2 dependents).

SEVP administers SEVIS on behalf of DHS. This system serves as an essential resource in SEVP’s objective to safeguard national security while facilitating the lawful entry and residence of over one million F, M, and J nonimmigrants who come to the United States for educational and cultural exchange initiatives.

Reddit users react

Meanwhile, several Reddit users commented on the post, highlighting the difficulties encountered by international students in such circumstances. One user remarked, departing the country is the best option. “Long story short, my SEVIS also got terminated for other reasons last month (moving from F-1 to H-1B). From the time it got terminated, to me leaving the country it took 7 days. During those 7 days, even though it wasn’t my fault – the burden of staying in the states legally is on the Non-immigrant (me).” The user further shred their own experience, mentioning: “USCIS is very clear about that since day one of you entering the states. It’s just the way it is. I left the country, went back to my home country, did the interview for H-1B and was back in 2 weeks. I’ve gone through this last month.”

Another user commented, “In all honesty, reinstatement is reserved for cases that it was beyond the student control. Taking too many online classes or only online classes was not outside your control. Therefore, it will be hard to argue your case for reinstatement.”