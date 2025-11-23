US to raise travel and immigration fees from January 1; Will it impact Indian applicants?

The United States is set to increase various travel and immigration fees starting January 1, 2026, as part of an annual adjustment related to inflation. This decision is in accordance with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR-1), which mandates the Department of Homeland Security to modify specific fees on an annual basis. The US plans to raise travel and immigration fees beginning January 1, 2026, under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The adjustments pertain to the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS), the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), and the parole fee applicable to non-citizens permitted entry into the country for a brief period.

Will Indians be impacted?

While the recent adjustments to fees (EVUS, ESTA, parole) may not influence every Indian visa applicant (for example, a significant number of Indians do not utilize the Visa Waiver Program), there will be individuals who experience the effects. Applicants seeking parole into the United States will experience a minor increase in expenses

Parole refers to a temporary approval that allows an individual to enter and stay in the United States without a visa, typically for urgent circumstances or matters of public interest.

In a notice released on Thursday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) affirmed that the fee for Form I-94, which is used to record arrival and departure information for foreign visitors, will remain unchanged at $30 for FY 2026.

A look at revised fees

US Customs and Border Protection announced that the revised fees will take effect at the beginning of the new year. The notice in the Federal Register outlines the following changes:

The parole fee will increase from $1,000 to $1,020 (approximately ₹90,300).

• The ESTA fee will rise by $0.27, increasing from $40 to $40.27. It is important to note that India is not included in the Visa Waiver Program, thus ESTA is not applicable to holders of Indian passports.

• The EVUS fee, which is relevant solely to Chinese B-1/B-2 visa holders, will increase by $0.75, from $30 to $30.75.

New charges for various forms

The CBP notice additionally enumerates updated fees for various forms utilized by asylum seekers, individuals under Temporary Protected Status, and those requesting employment authorization associated with parole. The revised charges are as follows:

Annual asylum application fee: $102 (previously $100; temporarily suspended by court order).

Form I-765, initial asylum applicant EAD: $560 (previously $550)

Form I-765, initial parole EAD: $560 (previously $550)

Form I-765, renewal or extension of parole EAD: $280 (previously $275)

Form I-765, initial TPS EAD: $560 (previously $550)

Form I-765, renewal or extension of TPS EAD: $280 (previously $275)

Form I-131, Part 9, EAD on re-parole: $280 (previously $275)

Form I-821, TPS application: $510 (previously $500)