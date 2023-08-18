News / World News / US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 18, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Homeland Security also announced changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian and Sudanese nationals to apply for the status.

The United States on Friday extended its temporary protected status for Ukraine and Sudan nationals through the spring of 2025, citing ongoing conflicts in the two war-torn nations.

A Ukrainian man seeking asylum in the United States holding his passport.(Reuters)
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in separate statements, said it would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for both countries for 18 months from Oct. 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.

Homeland Security also announced changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian and Sudanese nationals to apply for the status, extending relief to citizens from both countries who are studying in the United States to maintain their student status even if they take fewer courses to work more.

"Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote. "We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries with TPS and makes an estimated 166,700 additional individuals eligible for the temporary status, the department said.

Department officials also cited Sudan's "eruption of violent clashes in April 2023 killing hundreds of have triggered political instability, violence, and human rights abuses against civilians."

About 1,200 Sudanese beneficiaries with current TPS status and would make an estimated 2,750 additional individuals eligible.

