Donald Trump's new winter look goes viral, internet says he's ‘copying’ Zohran Mamdani's style

With winter closing in, US President Donald Trump stepped out in a plush burgundy scarf and an oversized black overcoat over the weekend, and social media immediately took notice. What was meant to be a routine walk to Marine One on the South Lawn turned into a viral moment after users began comparing his outfit to the signature style of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. X users are convinced that Trump may be drawing fashion inspiration from Mamdani.(X/@atrupar, @eltokh7)

The comparison surfaced just hours after Trump met Mamdani in the White House. On Friday, the meeting between the two ended rather differently than some may have expected. Trump ended up praising Mamdani and refuting major Republican attack lines against him. Trump even said it was “ok” for Mamdani to describe him as a “fascist” in answer to a pointed question Mamdani received about his previous descriptions of the president.

Now, X users are convinced that Trump may be drawing fashion inspiration from Mamdani after he was seen wearing the deep-red neckwear with an oversized black overcoat while heading to Marine One.

“Quite a look for Trump today,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote while sharing a clip of the president.

Political commentator Russell Drew added, “Yikes! Today, Donald Trump looks like a cross between Emperor Palpatine and Don Corleone! Zohran Mamdani really effed him up.”

“He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up,” journalist Ahmed Baba wrote. “No way he’s copying the look,” another user posted alongside an older image of Mamdani in a burgundy turtleneck and blazer.

One X user said, “No way he out here doing Zohran Mamdani cosplay,” while another joked, “It’s called the Mamdani. Trump dressed up for his crush”.

“Bro met mamdani and decided that overcoats and fall palette sweaters were The Move going forward,” commented one user.

Trump-Mamdani meeting

Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump said he wants to see Mamdani succeed, saying after a highly anticipated sitdown that he’d “feel very comfortable” living in a New York run by the mayor-elect and that he doesn’t anticipate cutting off funding for the country’s most populous city.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him,” Trump said of Mamdani in a press conference. “I want New York City to be great,” he added.

Mamdani, on the other hand, said that he’s looking forward to working with the prescient to eliver affordability to New Yorkers, a cause he said they both agreed on.