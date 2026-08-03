Mario Lopez's niece's AI video goes viral; actor slammed online for posting ‘sexual content’ - watch video

Actor Mario Lopez posted an AI generated video of his niece, sparking a controversy online. Many claimed the actor was posting content ‘sexual’ in nature. Actor Mario Lopez came under fire for an AI generated video with his niece. (X/@mariolopezviva) “I can’t take my niece anywhere!,” Lopez wrote on X. He shared a video generated using Grok, Elon Musk's AI.

The AI-generated clip shows Lopez and his niece in Dodgers' jerseys. She tries to eat two hotdogs packed with mustard at once, as Lopez tells her that he can't take her anywhere. The mustard spills on her top, and Lopez's niece rubs the remaining mustard across her face before exclaiming it's ‘so good’, in the AI-generated video. The imagery of the hot dogs and the mustard has led to many claims about the content being sexual in nature. Also Read | Who is Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts? California juvenile detention therapist arrested for sex with underage client Lopez also posted an actual video of the two from the game.

Mario Lopez's AI video of niece slammed for being ‘sexual’ The video gained around 1.7 million views at the time of writing, and many of the comments criticized the actor. “That is definitely sexualizing your niece my guy," one wrote. Another added “Posting sexual AI content of your niece is disgusting behavior…”. Yet another said “You are hella weird for this.” However, some jumped to the actor's defense, with one writing “Wow, everyone thinks this is creepy and sexualized. I think he's being a typical young uncle. It's a joke, because much like every teen girl, she's worried about her image and doesn't want to be embarrassed and he's making her look silly and gross and weird.”

A comment on Mario Lopez's AI generated video. (X/@ThePeoplesMMA)

Notably, Mario Lopez and his niece are yet to comment on the brewing controversy. Who is Mario Lopez? Net worth and family Lopez is an American actor and television show host, known for works like Saved by the Bell, where he played AC Slater. He was also seen on Dancing with the Stars and X Factor, where he judged alongside Khloe Kardashian, for a season. Mario Lopez has an estimated net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Lopez is married to Courtney Mazza since 2012. The couple have three children together – Gia, Dominic and Santino. “I want to teach them to never forget where they came from and to always try to be better,” Lopez said of his kids. Meanwhile, his wife spoke highly of him, saying “Mario works so hard for our family, but no matter how long of a day he’s had, he comes home and is so present. I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect father for my children.” Mario Lopez niece: Who is she? Mario Lopez has a niece named Kalia. He has wished her several times on social media. "Happy Birthday Kalia!" the actor wrote on July 6.

On Instagram, Lopez shared an image of his niece and daughter, again wishing the former on her birthday.