Mario Lopez's niece's AI video goes viral; actor slammed online for posting ‘sexual content’ - watch video
Actor Mario Lopez posted an AI generated video of his niece, but many were quick to point out that the content appeared to be ‘sexual’ in nature.
Actor Mario Lopez posted an AI generated video of his niece, sparking a controversy online. Many claimed the actor was posting content ‘sexual’ in nature.
“I can’t take my niece anywhere!,” Lopez wrote on X. He shared a video generated using Grok, Elon Musk's AI.
The AI-generated clip shows Lopez and his niece in Dodgers' jerseys. She tries to eat two hotdogs packed with mustard at once, as Lopez tells her that he can't take her anywhere.
The mustard spills on her top, and Lopez's niece rubs the remaining mustard across her face before exclaiming it's ‘so good’, in the AI-generated video. The imagery of the hot dogs and the mustard has led to many claims about the content being sexual in nature.
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Lopez also posted an actual video of the two from the game.
Mario Lopez's AI video of niece slammed for being ‘sexual’
The video gained around 1.7 million views at the time of writing, and many of the comments criticized the actor.
“That is definitely sexualizing your niece my guy," one wrote. Another added “Posting sexual AI content of your niece is disgusting behavior…”. Yet another said “You are hella weird for this.”
However, some jumped to the actor's defense, with one writing “Wow, everyone thinks this is creepy and sexualized. I think he's being a typical young uncle. It's a joke, because much like every teen girl, she's worried about her image and doesn't want to be embarrassed and he's making her look silly and gross and weird.”
Notably, Mario Lopez and his niece are yet to comment on the brewing controversy.
Who is Mario Lopez? Net worth and family
Lopez is an American actor and television show host, known for works like Saved by the Bell, where he played AC Slater. He was also seen on Dancing with the Stars and X Factor, where he judged alongside Khloe Kardashian, for a season.
Mario Lopez has an estimated net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Lopez is married to Courtney Mazza since 2012. The couple have three children together – Gia, Dominic and Santino. “I want to teach them to never forget where they came from and to always try to be better,” Lopez said of his kids.
Meanwhile, his wife spoke highly of him, saying “Mario works so hard for our family, but no matter how long of a day he’s had, he comes home and is so present. I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect father for my children.”
Mario Lopez niece: Who is she?
Mario Lopez has a niece named Kalia. He has wished her several times on social media.
"Happy Birthday Kalia!" the actor wrote on July 6.
On Instagram, Lopez shared an image of his niece and daughter, again wishing the former on her birthday.
“Happy Birthday to my niece who is on a growing up competition with Gigi!,” Lopez wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More