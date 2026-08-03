No FIR against girl who abused PM Modi at Jantar Mantar protest by Delhi Police yet: Report
After the FIR was filed against the girl, she apologized on video and said that she “came under the influence of some people at the protest”.
No FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police against the 15-year-old girl who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during student protest at Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi police sources.
This comes Noida police filed a Zero FIR against the girl and forwarded it to Delhi Police. A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station in India, no matter where the crime happened.
The sources told ANI that the question of withdrawal of FIR against the girl does not arise because the it was never converted into a regular FIR in Delhi.
“A decision on regular FIR is yet to be taken in background of claim of minor,” they said.
However, some reports claim that the Delhi police has decided to not file an FIR against the girl. HT could not independently verify either of the reports.
After the FIR was filed against the girl, she apologized on video and said that she “came under the influence of some people at the protest”.
Also read: Mother of teen girl who abused PM Modi upset as 'FIR not withdrawn' despite apology, claims CJP
She called the incident her “first and last mistake” in the video widely circulating on social media.
“I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said.
While the Zero FIR alleged that she was 25-year-old, the girl in the video was heard saying that she is just 15.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Also read: 'Grateful for a second chance': Mother of teen girl thanks PM Modi for forgiving her over abusive remarks
The girl was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducive to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered at the Expressway police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Ghaziabad-based lawyer Smriti Singh.
Also read: PM Modi forgives students amid abusive video row: 'Let's guide the misguided'
PM Modi ‘forgives misguided children’
In a video released on Friday, PM Modi said that he was “deeply hurt” that even his late mother was targeted with abusive remarks during the protest at Jantar Mantar. However, he decided to forgive the “misguided children”.
"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there with filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said in the video.
"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but it was a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he added.
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