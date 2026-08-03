Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bihar municipal officer beaten to death by his driver after dispute, police say

    The EO of Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council was allegedly killed by his driver after an argument. The driver later confessed to the murder.

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 11:32:40 IST
    By Prasun K Mishra
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The executive officer (EO) of a municipal council was allegedly beaten to death by his driver with a plumbing rod while travelling from Dehri to Patna, police said on Sunday.

    Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene. (Representational Photo/ ANI)
    Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene. (Representational Photo/ ANI)

    According to police, the incident took place near Dhanauti Bridge in Barun police station area on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar, EO of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council in Rohas district, police said.

    Also Read | Govt girls’ boarding school warden’s suicide turns out to be murder in Bihar

    The driver, Mithilesh Kumar, initially claimed that unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had attacked him and the officer.

    “The victim was declared dead while being taken to hospital. However, the driver’s version changed repeatedly during questioning, raising suspicion. During interrogation, he admitted to murdering the officer by repeatedly hitting him with an iron pipe after an altercation over stopping for urination,” Magadh Range IG Vikash Vaibhav said.

    Also Read | STF jawan named in Bharat Tiwari killing held by Bihar police

    According to the IG, the driver was incensed over alleged repeated denial of leave and being overworked by the officer.

    Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene.

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
    Home/India News/Bihar Municipal Officer Beaten To Death By His Driver After Dispute, Police Say
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes