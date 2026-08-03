Vijayanagara , An FIR has been registered against a Station House Officer and a sentry constable following the death of a 38-year-old man after he was brought to a police station in this district, police said on Monday. Two policemen booked over alleged custodial death in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district

The deceased was identified as Khaleelullah, a native of Mehboobnagar, they said.

A magistratial inquest has also been conducted in the matter, with his family alleging assault by police in custody leading to his death.

According to police, the man's wife arrived at the police station at around 1 am on Sunday and complained that her husband had quarrelled with and assaulted her.

Based on her complaint, police brought Khaleelullah to the station for questioning at around 1.30 am.

The man's family alleged that he was assaulted by the Station House Officer and a sentry constable. Later, he was taken to a hospital by the police, where he was declared brought dead.

Speaking to reporters here, Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said that following a complaint by the deceased's wife alleging custodial assault leading to his death, a case was registered under Sections 103 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against SHO Raghavendra and sentry constable Venkatesh.

The investigation has been entrusted to a Deputy Superintendent of Police and in accordance with police headquarters' standing circulars governing deaths in police custody, a magisterial inquest has been conducted, the SP said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out, police said, adding that a panel of doctors is also examining the case.

"The DSP is conducting the investigation. CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," the SP added.

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