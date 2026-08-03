Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord withheld ₹10,000 security deposit unless rental agreement copy was returned

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a debate over tenants' rights after he alleged that his landlord refused to refund the remaining ₹10,000 of his security deposit unless he returned his copy of the signed rental agreement. According to the tenant, the agreement contains no clause requiring the tenant to surrender their copy before the security deposit is refunded, and the landlord already possesses the original signed document. Landlord-tenant row: A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a discussion on Reddit after alleging that his landlord refused to refund the remaining ₹10,000 of his security deposit unless he returned his copy of the signed rental agreement. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Chatgpt generated photo)

According to the Reddit post, the tenant had vacated the apartment after the landlord deducted painting charges and adjusted the pending rent. The only amount left to be refunded was ₹10,000 from the security deposit.

The tenant alleged that for several weeks, the landlord delayed the refund, claiming the final BESCOM electricity bill had not yet been generated. The tenant said they repeatedly requested a copy of the bill so it could be paid immediately, but did not receive it.

The situation reportedly changed after the tenant informed the landlord that they had consulted a lawyer regarding the delay. According to the post, the landlord then shared the electricity bill, which the tenant paid the same day and forwarded proof of payment.

However, the dispute did not end there.

The tenant claimed that the landlord introduced a new condition: the remaining ₹10,000 would be refunded only if the tenant returned their copy of the signed rental agreement. the remaining ₹10,000 would be refunded only if the tenant returned their copy of the signed rental agreement.

"Now there's a new condition.

He says he will hand over the ₹10,000 only if we return our copy of the rental agreement. I checked the agreement carefully, and I couldn't find any clause stating that the tenant must return their copy before the security deposit is refunded. The landlord already has the original signed agreement."

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While stating they had no objection to cooperating, the tenant argued that retaining a copy of the signed agreement was reasonable, as it served as proof of the tenancy, the agreed terms, and the security deposit paid.

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Seeking advice from fellow Reddit users, the tenant asked whether it is normal or legally required in India for tenants to surrender their copy of a rental agreement before receiving the security deposit, whether a landlord can legally withhold the deposit solely for that reason when the agreement contains no such clause, and whether sending a legal notice instead of handing over the agreement would be an appropriate course of action.