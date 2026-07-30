₹1.5 crore homes becoming the norm, but who is buying them? Reddit post explores how homebuyers can afford them

With the average price of a 3BHK apartment crossing ₹1.5 crore in several parts of Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune, many prospective homebuyers are asking the same question: Who is buying these homes? This sparked a debate on Reddit, with users discussing whether buyers are stretching themselves with hefty home loans or relying on parental wealth and family support. ₹1.5 crore apartments are being bought by salaried professionals, technology workers and young couples seeking their first homes, with some receiving financial support from their families. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Are dual income professionals buying these flats? One of the strongest themes to emerge from the discussion was that many buyers are dual-income professionals, particularly those working in the technology sector.

One Redditor summed up what several described as a common homebuying template.

"Two IT people with salaries of 12 LPA and five years of experience each get married, ask their parents for ₹20-30 lakh and then take a ₹1.2 crore loan for a 3 BHK apartment."

In many such households, one spouse's salary is used to meet monthly living expenses while the other's income goes largely towards servicing the home loan.

While this results in EMIs of nearly ₹1 lakh per month, several users argued that the burden would reduce over time as salaries rise.

Twenty-year loans rarely last 20 years Although banks typically sanction home loans for 20-30 years, many homeowners said they have no intention of servicing them for the full tenure.

Several Redditors said borrowers often use annual bonuses, salary hikes and job switches to accelerate repayments.

One user wrote:

"Most of the home loans get paid in five to seven years. Twenty years is a myth."

Others echoed the sentiment, saying that as careers progress, particularly in Bengaluru's IT sector, borrowers increase their monthly EMIs or make regular partial prepayments, enabling them to close loans within six to ten years.