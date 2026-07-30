₹1.5 crore homes becoming the norm, but who is buying them? Reddit post explores how homebuyers can afford them
Who can afford ₹1.5 crore homes? Reddit debate reveals homebuyers range from IT professionals and NRIs to young couples supported by parents
With the average price of a 3BHK apartment crossing ₹1.5 crore in several parts of Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune, many prospective homebuyers are asking the same question: Who is buying these homes? This sparked a debate on Reddit, with users discussing whether buyers are stretching themselves with hefty home loans or relying on parental wealth and family support.
Are dual income professionals buying these flats?
One of the strongest themes to emerge from the discussion was that many buyers are dual-income professionals, particularly those working in the technology sector.
One Redditor summed up what several described as a common homebuying template.
"Two IT people with salaries of 12 LPA and five years of experience each get married, ask their parents for ₹20-30 lakh and then take a ₹1.2 crore loan for a 3 BHK apartment."
In many such households, one spouse's salary is used to meet monthly living expenses while the other's income goes largely towards servicing the home loan.
While this results in EMIs of nearly ₹1 lakh per month, several users argued that the burden would reduce over time as salaries rise.
Twenty-year loans rarely last 20 years
Although banks typically sanction home loans for 20-30 years, many homeowners said they have no intention of servicing them for the full tenure.
Several Redditors said borrowers often use annual bonuses, salary hikes and job switches to accelerate repayments.
One user wrote:
"Most of the home loans get paid in five to seven years. Twenty years is a myth."
Others echoed the sentiment, saying that as careers progress, particularly in Bengaluru's IT sector, borrowers increase their monthly EMIs or make regular partial prepayments, enabling them to close loans within six to ten years.
Renting versus buying
Several users argued that in Bengaluru's technology corridors, where rents for a good three-bedroom apartment often range between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 a month, ownership can make financial sense despite the higher EMI.
"Their salaries increase with inflation but loan EMI remains the same. If you can afford it now, it gets easier later," one user commented.
Parents continue to play a role in financing home purchase
Another recurring theme was financial support from parents. Rather than financing the entire purchase, many families contribute towards the down payment, registration charges or interior work, significantly reducing the loan burden.
One Redditor said that they bought a home in Gurugram for ₹2.4 crore and “my FIL has given us 1 cr. 40 we took out from our savings. 1 cr loan. We did this because we were paying 60k in rent. Chose to pay this amount as EMI instead.”
One Redditor shared how a ₹1.3 crore under-construction apartment was financed:
- Parents contributed ₹30 lakh.
- The couple invested another ₹30 lakh from savings.
- Around ₹10 lakh was spent on registration and another ₹10 lakh was earmarked for interiors.
- The remaining ₹70 lakh was financed through a home loan.
The buyer said the plan is to progressively increase the EMI from ₹70,000 to more than ₹1 lakh every month as salaries grow, reducing the effective loan tenure to around six years.
Also Read: Should you buy a 1BHK while single and upgrade to a 2BHK after marriage? Bengaluru buyer's Reddit post goes viral
"It all comes down to planning your budget carefully, preparing for four to six months without salary and increasing the EMI every year," the user wrote.
Not everyone believes the risk is worth taking
The discussion also highlighted the widening affordability gap for single-income households.
One Redditor explained how her family chose not to purchase a flat in Bengaluru over a decade ago despite having a good salary because they lacked financial support from parents and were dealing with medical expenses and a young child.
"My husband's salary has grown significantly over the last 13 years and is quite good today, yet we still live in a rented apartment," she wrote.
She contrasted her experience with that of a relative who received financial assistance from family members for the down payment and registration costs, and eventually repaid the loan after moving overseas.
Several users said that without parental support or a second income, buying a ₹1 crore-plus home remains extremely difficult for many middle-class families.
Is it only NRIs and the wealthy?
Opinions differed on who is driving demand. Some users argued that the market is dominated by NRIs, wealthy families and buyers backed by generational wealth. Others disagreed, saying India's technology sector has created a sizeable group of professionals in their 30s earning exceptionally high salaries.
"There are plenty of 30-something salaried professionals making crore-plus incomes. People underestimate how much some technology professionals earn," one Redditor commented.
Changing homebuyer profile
The discussion suggests there is no single profile of India's ₹1.5 crore homebuyer.
Instead, demand appears to be coming from a combination of:
- Dual-income couples.
- High-earning technology employees.
- Couples receiving financial assistance from parents.
- NRIs and globally mobile professionals.
- Existing homeowners upgrading by using equity from their current homes.
Also Read: Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord hiked rent from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 before lease renewal, sparks Reddit debate
However, the debate also underscored that while premium housing demand remains strong, affordability continues to be a significant challenge for single-income households and buyers without family support.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More