‘Who is buying ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget

A Noida resident has sparked a discussion about soaring property prices after sharing his experience of searching for a home in the city. The man said that despite stretching his budget to ₹1 crore, he was unable to find a suitable property, with several new projects reportedly starting at ₹2 crore. A Noida man said soaring property prices had pushed home ownership beyond the reach of salaried buyers. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The video was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @lifethroughamanseyes. In the clip, the man questioned how ordinary salaried professionals were managing to purchase homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore.

Man questions Noida’s soaring property prices “I currently live in Noida, and for quite some time, I had been wondering why I should continue paying such high rent when I could use that money towards a home loan EMI instead. So, I casually decided to explore some properties, but the property dealer was quoting prices of ₹1 crore, ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore as though these were insignificant amounts,” he said.

“My absolute maximum budget, even after stretching it, was ₹1 crore, but apparently, you cannot find anything within that amount in Noida. Whatever new project is being launched starts at around ₹2 crore, while some properties are priced at ₹2.5 crore or even ₹4 crore. Who is buying these homes, brother? Who can afford them?” he added.

The man further said that even after working hard and pushing his finances to the limit, ₹1 crore was the maximum amount he could afford.

“I genuinely do not understand whether the middle class has suddenly started earning so much. An average salaried person in Noida also has a life to live, wants to enjoy weekends and has other expenses to manage as well. How are people managing to buy these properties?” he asked.

Watch the clip here: