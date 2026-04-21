‘Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his ₹1 crore flat in Noida

A Noida resident’s viral video has highlighted the growing frustration among luxury homeowners regarding poor construction quality in high-rise societies. After investing ₹1 crore in a 22nd-floor flat, the homeowner shared footage of crumbling plaster and significant exterior discolouration, claiming the building’s condition does not justify its premium price tag. Condition of the exterior of a Noida flat. (Instagram/@adarshxunfltrd)

Beyond the structural issues, the resident also raised concerns about hygiene, documenting an insect infestation allegedly caused by pigeon waste in an adjacent, unoccupied unit. The video has resonated with many in the National Capital Region (NCR), sparking a wider conversation about the gap between high real estate prices and the actual quality of delivery provided by builders.

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The video was posted by a digital content creator who goes by “adarshxunfltrd” on Instagram. “Always choose your own house over flats/apartments,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The man recording the video says, “I am regretting a lot by investing ₹1 crore,” adding, “This is a 22nd floor society in Noida.” He then pans the camera towards the exteriors of the flats, which shows discolouration and plaster falling off.

The man says, “inside the flat, everything that you want to keep as interior can be done,” but adds that the exterior condition doesn’t suit the flat’s price tag. Frustrated, he says, “Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai.”

The resident then goes on to share a problem that people living in high-rises in NCR are extremely familiar with: pigeons taking over balconies. He says that though he has pigeon nets to keep the birds out, they often dirty the empty flat next to his. He claims, “A lot of insects have been born from that waste. A lot of different types of insects that I have not seen till date.”