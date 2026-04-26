Noida resident calls high rise towers ‘luxury chawls’, cites daily lift chaos. Watch

A resident in Noida has sparked an online conversation after sharing a video in which he compared high rise residential towers to “luxury chawls”, claiming residents face long daily waits for elevators despite paying for premium housing. A Noida man shared how broken lifts and long queues made life difficult in his Noida apartment tower. (Instagram/pariwarikmahaulblogs)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Happy Sharma, posted a video criticising poor lift management in his housing complex. In the clip, he said residents regularly struggle because there are too few elevators for a large number of families living in each tower.

“So, take a look at these ‘luxury chawls.’ The only difference is that in the chawls of Mumbai or Bangalore, people have to stand in line for things like water. Here, lines only form under two conditions: either there’s a community feast (bhandara) going on, or every single morning for the elevators,” he said.

He further explained that each tower has around 175 flats but only two elevators.

“Look, there are about 175 flats in one tower. For 175 flats, there are only two elevators. This means at least 350 to 400 people live in one tower, and there are just two lifts,” he said.

According to Sharma, the situation worsens because one lift is often out of service.

“Out of those, one elevator usually works for only 12 hours, while the other might work overtime occasionally, essentially, one lift is almost always broken,” he added.

He also shared a recent incident involving a child.

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“Just yesterday in our tower, a lift malfunctioned, and a young girl got stuck inside. She was only able to get out after 30 to 45 minutes. So, this is the state of our ‘luxury chawls.’ Otherwise, it’s a lot of ‘fun’ here, you’ll find every luxury. Just tell me which car you want to see!” he said sarcastically.

Watch the clip here: