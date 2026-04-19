Man compares Noida PG rent with Hamirpur home in viral video: ‘ ₹11,000 for a bed vs ₹8,500 for a full house’

A man’s video comparing the cost of living between a metro city and a Tier 3 town has caught attention on social media. Shared on Instagram by Safal Sabharwal, the clip documents a visit to his friend’s home in Hamirpur while contrasting it with his own living situation in Noida. A man shared a rent comparison video, stressing rising costs and limited space in Noida. (Instagram/the_vogue_biker)

(Also read: Bengaluru woman reveals ₹62,150 cost of moving from PG to 2BHK: ‘No one warns you about the hidden expenses’)

In the video, originally recorded in Hindi, he says, “Guys, today I’m giving you a cost of living comparison between a metro city (Tier 1) and a Tier 3 city. My office is in Noida, and there, I get a single bed in a PG for ₹11,000. I’m currently in Hamirpur, where my friend Yash lives. Yash, give us a tour of your house and tell us the rent.”

Yash then walks viewers through his house, saying, “This is a small living area or hall. This is the first room, it comes with an AC included. The most important thing is that electricity is free, so I don't have to worry about that. This is the second room, we don't really use it much, it’s just there.”

Comparison of space and affordability As the tour continues, the contrast becomes more apparent. The man remarks, “This room is quite large. In Noida, a room this size would cost ₹11,000 per bed. You could easily fit two or three beds here, so they’d be making ₹22,000 or more off a space like this.”

Yash further adds, “This is the kitchen, it’s also very spacious. And that’s the bathroom, it might not be the cleanest right now, but it has plenty of space.”

Sabharwal then highlights the broader financial comparison, saying, “So, you can imagine, a ₹40,000 salary in Noida vs Hamirpur. Anyway, tell us, how much rent are you paying for all this?” To this, Yash replies, “It’s just ₹8,500.” Reacting to the figure, he says, “Wow. For ₹8,500 you get this entire place, a balcony, a garage, and it’s well-maintained. In Noida, you only get a single bed for ₹11,000. Look at how much inflation is rising.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “How costly are 1st tier city vs 3rd tier city? Cost of living comparison.”

Watch the clip here: