Mumbai firm bars candidates living in PGs and rented flats, internet says ‘big red flag’

A Mumbai-based company is facing backlash after barring jobseekers who live in rented or paying guest accommodations from applying for roles. The company's job application form has since gone viral — for all the wrong reasons.

X user Abhinav posted a screenshot of the company’s job description on the social media platform X, where it has sparked a heated discussion on hiring ethics in Indian workplaces.

The controversial clause

The screenshot of the application form, which has since gone viral, lists eligibility criteria that include not just educational qualifications but also residential status. According to the document, only candidates with a B.E. degree in Computer Science or IT were eligible to apply. However, it was the residential requirement that sparked outrage online.

Under the “Document Requirements (Mandatory) for Eligibility” section, applicants were asked to provide an Aadhaar card that matched their current Mumbai residential address, along with a PAN card.

A note at the bottom of the form stated that candidates staying in rented or PG accommodations were “not eligible”.

In the comments section, Abhinav clarified that the recruitment ad was posted during campus placements.

Internet cries ‘unfair’

The job ad sparked backlash on X, where many decried it as “unfair”. People theorized that the company wanted Mumbai-based candidates so it could offer them a lower salary.

“If a candidate lives with their parents in their own home, they don't have rent to pay. The company can offer a significantly lower salary below market standards,” one person pointed out, calling the ad a “red flag”.

“Maybe they aren't able to pay enough for a student to cover accomodation so they prefer locals,” another said.

Some pointed how the requirement goes against an individual’s rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“Article 16 of constitution doesn't allow that. Few states tried doing that and got backlash from court. This company also can get into legal trouble,” X user @JhaPravash21 noted.

Several X users said that the “locals only” clause is not uncommon in Mumbai firms. Others urged Abhinav to name and shame the company.

