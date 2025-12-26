Employee loses 26 LPA offer after trusting verbal pay hike promise: 'We won’t increase anything'

A single verbal promise changed the course of a young employee's career, turning what looked like a major salary jump into a hard lesson about trust and documentation. The employee was working at a company close to his native place with an annual package of ₹ 15 lakh.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The story was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Amit Shekhar, founder of Outcome School, who recounted the experience of one of his students.

According to the post, the student was working at a company close to his native place with an annual package of ₹15 lakh. During a job search, he successfully cracked an external offer worth ₹26 lakh per annum.

Salary hike promised:

When he informed his manager about his decision to resign, he was reportedly asked to stay back, with a verbal assurance that the company would match the higher offer starting the next month.

“I had advised him to switch, as it was only verbal communication, especially since the new company was really good. The only reason he stayed back was the proximity to his native place,” the founder adds.

Trust played a decisive role. Based on this assurance, the employee rejected the new opportunity, even after being advised to switch. Proximity to his native place also influenced the decision to stay.

However, once the joining date at the new company had passed, another meeting was held, this time with a very different outcome.

The management reportedly informed him that no salary revision would be given and that his compensation would continue at ₹15 lakh per annum.

“Lesson: Verbal promises don’t matter unless they’re written. Trust is important, but documentation is protection,” the post adds.

The post triggered widespread discussion online, with many X users calling it a harsh but familiar reality of corporate life.

One of the users commented, “This is a painful but very real lesson. So many people trust words because they want to believe.”

A second user commented, “Some lessons are costly, and you learn on the job. He won't repeat that ever.”

“Even if the manager had given verbal assurance, he could have dropped a confirmation email to him, marking the HR in CC,” another user commented.