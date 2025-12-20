Laid-off employee shares red flags in Delhi startup hiring process: 'People are working 24 hours'

A job seeker facing a layoff has shared a detailed Reddit post, describing a difficult choice between accepting a high-pressure startup role and starting the new year unemployed. An experienced professional shared red flags in a Delhi startup offer while facing an imminent layoff.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The job seeker with around five years of experience across Indian Railways, solar manufacturing, and vendor management work involving China, at present, works from home in Indore with a salary of ₹11 lakh per year.

However, the company has announced layoffs, and the last working day is December 31, 2025.

According to the Reddit post, the job seeker recently interviewed for a technical sales position at a Delhi-based startup.

Multiple red flags in the hiring process:

While the offer sounded interesting and the role appeared to offer a career switch, the hiring process raised several concerns.

One major concern was work-life balance. The job seeker mentioned that when concerns were raised about negative reviews on AmbitionBox, the company’s founder replied on WhatsApp, saying that in India, people work “24h/24h” and wait without sleeping to close orders.

“Officially it's Mon-Sat 10-6, but yeah, he basically expects round-the-clock availability,” the post adds.

The post also said the founder treated the candidate like a fresher, despite past experience in heavy engineering and international negotiations.

Contract terms were another area of uncertainty. Targets and probation details were described as “not fixed yet”, with the suggestion that the candidate should join first and discuss these points later.

Salary added to the dilemma. The startup offered the same Rs11 lakh package, but the role required relocating from Indore to Delhi.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Many Reddit users responded by warning the job seeker against accepting the offer, saying the hiring process showed several red flags.

One of the users commented, “If you can sustain yourself for a few months, just ignore the offer.”

Another user commented, “Please don’t entertain such expectations. I hope you get a better job soon.”

