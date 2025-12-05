Employee claims salary cut for missing 9 pm meeting: ‘Director asked HR to deduct salary’

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee claimed a salary deduction for missing a meeting during a family emergency. The employee who works as an accountant claimed that grandmother was admitted to the ICU.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The employee who works as an accountant claimed that grandmother was admitted to the ICU and required urgent attention, even while working from home.

“Director asked HR to deduct a day’s salary because I was not available for a meeting,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, because of the grandmother's hospitalisation, the employee missed a late-night regular meeting at 9 pm with the client.

“Just a regular check up how-you-doing kinda call. Though I had informed one of my colleagues, he was forgot to mention it to the management and then later in the night” the post adds.

Employee recounts intense workload:

Later that night, while still at the hospital, the company director reportedly started shouting at the employee over the phone.

“And I wish that I was in the right headspace to reply to him,” the employee adds.

About ten days later, the employee claims having to stay in a meeting until 3:30 am for the same client. The post adds that everyone had built so much pressure around it that the shift ended up being 16.5 hours long.

“When I raised concerns, HR called saying- Aise gussa nahi karte, ho jata hai kabhi kabhi – itna toh chalta hai na,” the post adds.

The employee also mentions that resignation is not possible at this time because of a bond with the company.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many expressing sympathy for the employee.

One of the users commented, “Ask them whether they will pay for the extra hours you worked in the company; if not, then they have no right to cut your salary.”

“Just work your regular shift and don't take these additional stuff. In the worst case, they will fire you. So once you are ready for the next step, just chill and let them do the work,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)