Techie opens up on career burnout in tech industry: 'Ek majdoor bhi din ke 500 bana leta hai'

A techie recently shared the emotional toll of working in the tech industry, revealing just how harsh the sector can be. The post highlighted the reality behind the glamorous image of tech jobs.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ritesh Sharma recalled a call with his college senior, who broke down while speaking about how his career had unfolded and even mentioned feeling overwhelmed enough to consider giving up.

The post highlighted the reality behind the glamorous image of tech jobs, showing that many workers struggle with burnout and mental health challenges in silence.

“Tech is so brutal. Dude was casually talking about su**ide and ending this rat race,” the caption of the post reads.

Layoffs add to pressure:

Recent tech layoffs have only added to the uncertainty, leaving many techies anxious about their future and unsure of how to cope.

Sharma urged those in similar situations to take action instead of simply blaming themselves or the world. “I know it’s a bad market, but why not switch to something you can do?” he wrote.

He also emphasised the importance of earning and moving forward. “Ek majdoor bhi din ke 500 bna leta h brooo so why can't youu?? (Even a labourer can make 500 a day, so why can’t you?).”

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users responded with concern and support, saying the post reflected the growing stress faced by young tech workers.

One of the users commented, “I hope he bounces back strongly. You know, Ritesh bhai, sometimes you gotta remember that quote from Thanos- Now is not the time to mourn.”

A second user commented, “Zimedari aur kamyabi kabi sync mein collab nahi karti.”

“Same situation here too, I'm trying every way possible, my father passed away this year, no savings, and I'm getting rejected even after getting to the final rounds,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 30, 2025, and since then, it has gained 78,000 views and more than 600 likes.