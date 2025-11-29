Kolkata techie shares ‘fastest rejection’ after recruiter politely turns him down: ‘Why can’t we normalise this?’

A Kolkata based tech professional has sparked an online discussion after sharing what he described as the fastest rejection he has ever received. Posting on X, the techie, identified as Krishnav Kanoi, uploaded a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange where he had shared his resume with a recruiter, only to be met with a polite yet firm response. A Techie posted a screenshot of a swift job rejection on X, and users discussed why clear communication should be standard in hiring.(X/@KanoiKrishnav)

A brief chat that struck a chord

In the screenshot, the recruiter replied with a short message that read, "Hey, keep building cool stuff. currently looking for a more experienced developer here. Best of luck!" The clarity and courteous tone resonated with many users. Kanoi accompanied the screenshot with the caption, “Fastest rejection ever , although saved a lot of time for me , why can’t we normalise this?”

The post quickly went viral and crossed more than 9 lakh views, drawing reactions from users who felt the exchange represented the kind of transparency often missing in hiring processes.

Users appreciate the straightforwardness

The comments section soon filled with relatable experiences and appreciation for the recruiter’s honesty. One user wrote, "Quick rejections are actually a blessing in disguise. Saved you weeks of waiting. We need to normalise this." Another shared, "It's better to get this reply instead of getting: Position is on hold or waiting for the higher management decisions or We will get back to you very soon."

Many users echoed the need for more openness in recruitment. A third comment read, "Thats direct and without ghosting or any drama. Well done to the guy. We should normalise this."

Several others noted the relief that comes with clear communication. One person remarked, "Having a clarity about the outcome is far better than being ghosted by a recruiter." Another added, "Atleast they gave a reply."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)