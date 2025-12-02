Man returns home after quitting job, shares bitter truth: 'Gareeb beta to maa-baap ko bhi acha nahi lagta'

In today’s world, a person’s worth is often judged by their earnings, even if a parent’s love remains the same. Recently, a man shared a striking video on Instagram, highlighting a bitter truth after quitting a job. In the video, Dayal explains that he left his job three days ago and has been at home since.(@director_dayal/Instagram)

In the video, Dayal, who describes himself as a creative director, filmmaker and designer, explains that he left job a few days ago and has been at home since.

“Gareeb beta to maa-baap ko bhi achha nahi lagta, (Even parents don’t like a poor son)” the caption of the post reads.

Life after quitting job:

In his video, Dayal recalls how things were different while he was working. When he returned home, his mother would lovingly ask, “Will you have one or two rotis more?”

At that time, he felt proud and valued, enjoying both his earnings and the warmth from his family.

However, leaving his job changed everything. Dayal shared a recent moment when he asked for two more rotis during a meal. His father remarked to his mother, “Give him two rotis, he’s asking for two rotis.”

The tone and words left Dayal deeply hurt, exposing a reality he had not faced before.

He points out that respect often comes with financial contribution. “When you are earning, you are respected. But as soon as your pocket is empty, your family does not see you the same way,”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on November 26 and since then, it has gained over three million views and numerous comments.

Founder shares father’s support:

Founder of Fingrowth Media, Karan Bahl, shared Dayal’s video, highlighting that family support is extremely critical when venturing into entrepreneurship.

Bahl shared how his father forced him to quit his job, saying, ‘Beta, mera majboori thi mujhe job karni padhi jeevan bhar. Tujhe toh risk lena chahiye. Mai hoon na!’ (I was forced to work my whole life. You should take risks.)

He added that without his father’s encouragement, he might have stayed in a job he didn’t enjoy, taking loans and EMIs all his life.