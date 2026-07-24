‘The new age protest’: Woman orders posters via Blinkit at CJP protest site

Sharing the video, Ranjan wrote, “Protesters are even ordering posters to the protest site. The new age protest.”

In the viral clip, a woman is seen opening a Blinkit packet at the protest site. She takes out three freshly printed posters, one after another, before briefly holding them up. The video highlights how protesters are using quick-commerce services to get materials delivered during demonstrations.

Shared by X user Ranjan, the video has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with some calling it a reflection of changing protest methods while others questioned the use of delivery services for such purposes.

A video from the CJP protest has caught the attention of social media users for an unexpected reason. It shows a woman receiving a Blinkit delivery containing posters ordered for the demonstration.

Internet reacts The post quickly gained attention on X, with many users sharing their views on the use of online services during protests. Some users found the incident amusing and described it as a modern way of organising demonstrations, while others raised questions about whether such services should have policies regarding political content.

One user commented, “Now court will summon Blinkit. Bad days for Blinkit start. Well, enjoying these videos.”

Another wrote, “@letsblinkit, shouldn’t you have an apolitical policy? Why are you letting political posters be printed from your service?”

Several users also discussed whether Blinkit was responsible for the posters being delivered, with some pointing out that the platform only provided a printing service.

One user wrote, “They are not ordering your Blinkit. Blinkit provides paper printing services also, lol.”

Another comment read, “Cool way, new way.”

Some users also reacted with sarcasm, saying, “Waiting for a jobless lawyer to file a case against Blinkit for hurting national sentiments.”

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The video has brought attention to how digital platforms and quick-commerce services are becoming part of everyday activities, including those connected to public gatherings and protests.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)