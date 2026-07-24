Banks rejected his loans, so his wife handed over her jewellery - today, his business is worth ₹2,000 crore
Subhasish Chakraborty recalled being repeatedly denied bank loans while trying to secure funding for DTDC.
When banks refused to fund his vision, Subhasish Chakraborty turned to an unlikely source of support. His wife, Tapasi Chakraborty, mortgaged her jewellery to help launch his startup. Today, that small venture built on door-to-door delivery has grown into DTDC, a ₹2,000 crore logistics empire with over 16,500 partners across India.
“What do you do when every bank says no? For me, the answer came from home,” Subhasish Chakraborty told Humans of Bombay. The Chairman & Managing Director at DTDC Express Limited recalled that he wanted to earn when he was still studying. However, his father wanted him to choose between education and business. That is when he left home with a promise that he would return only when he “succeeded at both”.
Also Read: Noida founder’s wife sold wedding jewellery for ₹17 lakh to fund his startup: ‘She got her return many times over’
Looking back, the founder shared, “I started with a chemical distribution business, but one problem kept bothering me. The products reached customers before the paperwork did. That gap made me see an opportunity. Then came another setback. Banks refused to lend me money.”
That is when his wife stepped up, helping him launch a startup that has now turned into a ₹2,000 crore empire. “That’s when my wife quietly mortgaged her jewellery and told me to start again. That belief became the foundation of DTDC.”
Then started his journey to create DTDC from a small office and limited capital, with a “simple belief in door-to-door delivery”.
“We started building what would eventually become one of India’s largest integrated logistics companies. When we couldn’t expand with money, we expanded through people, becoming the first logistics company in India to adopt the franchise model,” Chakraborty shared.
He continued, “Today, DTDC has 16,500+ channel partners, has offices in 7 countries, and reaches 96% of India’s population. On any given day, nearly 100,000 DTDCians are on the ground, delivering close to 190 million shipments annually. But the part I’m most proud of is that those 16,500+ partners represent thousands of entrepreneurs who built something of their own.”
The entrepreneur offered advice to struggling business owners striving to take their ventures to the next level.
“If you’re facing rejection today, don’t mistake it for the end of your story. Sometimes, all it takes is one person who believes in you, until you learn to believe in yourself.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “This is so inspiring.” Another added, “Great partnership. I always believe good partnerships make impossible things possible one day!”
A third expressed, “Wow, what an inspiring journey. Incredible.” A fourth commented, “Thanks for creating one of the few courier companies that are trustworthy.”
Subhasish Chakraborty’s post on his wife:
In an earlier post on LinkedIn, the founder recalled how his wife was his company’s first investor.
Also Read: Founder’s wife sold her $2,500 Cartier watch to fund business. Years later, he bought it for her again
“Did you know the first ever investor in DTDC was a woman? Yes, my wife, Tapasi Chakraborty. When DTDC Express Limited was just an idea and a dream that felt bigger than my circumstances, she sold her jewellery and gave me the seed money to start this journey. But more than the capital, she gave me something far more valuable, belief,” he wrote as part of a post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More