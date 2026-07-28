BITS Pilani Convocation 2026: 1500+ degrees conferred, Archith Casheekar receives gold medal
More than 1500 degrees were conferred during the ceremony. Archith Casheekar received the Gold Medal, Alok Desai was awarded the Silver Medal.
BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus conducted its Convocation 2026 on Monday, July 27. More than 1500 degrees were conferred during the ceremony, including over 1,200 First Degree (FD) programmes, nearly 200 Higher Degree (HD) programmes, and over 100 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Archith Casheekar received the Gold Medal, Alok Desai was awarded the Silver Medal, and Shreya Kunjankumar Mehta received the Bronze Medal among the First Degree graduates.
Several Higher Degree students and Ph.D. scholars were also honoured for academic excellence and research contributions.
The ceremony was attended by students, parents, faculty, alumni and industry leaders, with BigBasket Co-founder Hari Menon serving as the chief guest. The event was presided over by BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao in the presence of Prof. Dharmarajan Sriram, Director In-Charge of the Hyderabad campus.
Addressing the graduating class, Prof. Dharmarajan Sriram, Director In-Charge, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, congratulated the students on their accomplishments and acknowledged the unwavering support of their parents, faculty, and mentors. He emphasized that a BITS Pilani education extends beyond academic excellence, nurturing graduates who embody integrity, innovation, resilience, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact in society. He encouraged the graduating students to remain lifelong learners, embrace challenges with confidence, pursue excellence with humility, and contribute towards building a more equitable, sustainable, and technologically advanced future.
Highlighting the institute's achievements, BITS Pilani said the Hyderabad campus secured 116 sponsored research projects worth ₹37.90 crore during the 2025-26 academic year. Faculty members published 1,968 research papers, while students and researchers continued to make strides in entrepreneurship, deep-tech innovation and national and international engineering competitions through the campus' various centres of excellence.
The institute also reported a strong placement season. More than 750 students have already secured job offers, with the current median annual compensation standing at ₹20 lakh. Recruiters from technology, semiconductor, finance, consulting and core engineering sectors participated in campus placements.
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