24.38 lakh cyber security incidents reported in 2025: Govt data

Cyber security incidents affecting government and financial institutions more than doubled in a span of two years, rising from 11.46 lakh incidents in 2023 to 24.38 lakh in 2025, data shared by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in Parliament on Friday. In 2022-23 alone, 50 government websites were hacked with eight incidents of data leaks. (Representative file photo)

According to the data tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the ministry reported that 11.46 lakh incidents were observed in 2023 which increased to 18.73 lakh in 2024. By 2025, the number of incidents recorded rose to 24.28 lakh.

“The government is committed to ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace. Several legal, technical, and administrative policy measures have been implemented to address cyber security challenges in the country,” said Union minister of electronics and IT Jitin Prasada in a written reply to a question from Congress MP Jose K Mani.

In 2022-23 alone, 50 government websites were hacked with eight incidents of data leaks.

On the question of security measures put in place against such threats, Prasada outlined a response architecture centred around CERT-In as the key agency.

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“CERT-In operates an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analysing and sharing tailored alerts with organisations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions by them,” he said.

Key measures taken by the ministry included the National Cyber Coordination Centre for real-time threat detection, response teams like CSIRT-Fin and CSIRT-Power for specific sectors and the Cyber Swachhta Kendra (CSK), a citizen-centric service provided by CERT-In.

“National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) implemented by CERT-In, examines cyberspace to detect cyber security threats. CSK is the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre and helps to detect malicious programs and provides free tools to remove the same,” said Prasada.

“CERT-In has formulated Cyber Crisis Management Plan for countering cyber-attacks and cyber terrorism for implementation by all Ministries/Central Government Departments, State Governments and their organization,” Prasad said, adding that CERT-In has empanelled 237 security auditing organisations to support and audit implementation of information security best practices.