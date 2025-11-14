UP emerging as one of India’s most dynamic growth engines, says Jitin Prasada

Union minister Jitin Prasada on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of India’s most dynamic growth engines and a premier destination for global investors. Jitin Prasada and others at the Indo-US Business Summit 2025 organised in Lucknow. (HT)

Prasada, Union minister of state for commerce and industry and for electronics and IT, was in Lucknow to attend the Indo-US Business Summit 2025, organised in collaboration with Invest UP and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

The event brought together leading voices from government and industry to spotlight the state’s accelerating economic momentum and its expanding role in driving India’s growth story.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underscored India’s broader economic transformation and the government’s commitment to shaping ‘Brand India’ as a global hub of innovation and competitiveness.

He highlighted the state’s progress towards becoming a $1-trillion economy, driven by world-class expressways, rapid advancements in electronics manufacturing, IT, and a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the state is rapidly transforming into an “Expressways Pradesh”, with world-class connectivity strengthening its position as a national growth hub.

Pathak also emphasised the state’s rising prominence in the BrahMos and defence manufacturing ecosystem, noting UP’s expanding strategic capabilities and defence corridor.

He further underlined the government’s strong focus on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, supported by the Nivesh Mitra Portal.

District magistrate Vishak G outlined investment opportunities in the upcoming State Capital Region (SCR), while horticulture minister Dinesh Singh also shared his views.

From industry, Amit Gupta, president and national head (Wholesale and Distributor Alliance, SBI Funds Management Ltd), pointed to major shifts such as the growing presence of Fortune 500 firms, the expansion of Global Capability Centres and a booming data centre ecosystem.

Mukesh Singh, chairman of UP Coordination committee of the IACC welcomed the guests.

A high-powered panel representing industrial houses discussed the state’s accelerating industrial growth. They highlighted how reform-driven governance, improved logistics networks, and investor-centric policies are empowering global companies to expand and innovate with confidence.

Industry representatives, officials from Invest UP, and other stakeholders also participated in the event, with a focus on making UP a preferred investment destination.