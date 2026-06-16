4 arrested for cheating elderly in insurance scam

The cyber crime police arrested four men for allegedly running a cyber crime racket involved in cheating senior citizens on the pretext of renewing their insurance policies, senior police officers said on Monday. A total of ₹2 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones, and forged insurance documents were recovered from the accused persons’ possession, DCP Goel said. (Photo for representation)

According to police, the arrested accused are Sunil Kumar Rawat, 38; Rahul, 28; Sonu, 37; and Shivam alias Monu, 26.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said the nexus came to light when a senior citizen complained that he was duped of ₹4 lakh through a fake insurance renewal call. Police said the complainant told them that he had received a WhatsApp call from a person posing as representative of a finance company. The caller falsely informed him that his insurance policy had expired and a premium amount of ₹4 lakh was pending for renewal.

“Believing the caller, the elderly transferred the money into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Thereafter, forged insurance policy documents were shared with him through WhatsApp. As the man realised that he had been defrauded, a case was registered on May 18 and investigation was started by the cyber police station team,” said Goel.

Through analysis of mobile numbers, digital footprints, financial transactions and money trails, investigators identified and arrested Sunil Kumar Rawat from Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar last week. His interrogation led to the arrest of the other three suspects, who arranged SIM cards, mule bank accounts and forged insurance documents.

A total of ₹2 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones, and forged insurance documents were recovered from the accused persons’ possession, DCP Goel said.

In a separate case, the Shahdara cyber police station arrested two men, identified as Mohammad Sadik,32, and Javed Ansari,34, who were involved in cyber frauds and arranged and operated mule bank accounts used to siphon off cheated money. They were associated with a cyber fraud network linked to multiple transactions of cheated money amounting to ₹1.56 crore, said DCP (Shahdara) RP Meena.