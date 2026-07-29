July Full Moon in Aquarius 2026: A spiritual expert shares the significance and rituals to follow tomorrow

The July Full Moon in Aquarius will illuminate the sky tomorrow, marking a moment that many spiritual traditions associate with reflection, completion and emotional clarity. Known as Purnima in the Hindu calendar, the full moon is observed through meditation, fasting, prayer and acts of charity by devotees across India. For others, it is simply an opportunity to slow down and reconnect with themselves. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (AFP)

Yuvika Dhar, a spiritual expert, tells Hindustan Times that the July Full Moon, or Buck Moon, continues to hold spiritual significance and offers simple practices you can follow to observe the day with intention.

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What spiritual practices do you recommend during the Full Moon, and why? "Purnima is a moment of maximum illumination, energy and completion. It is believed that on a full moon, you get clarity in your thoughts and in your emotions. Therefore, it is also a moment to release and reflect," the expert says.

"By diving deep in meditation with soulful music, stutis and stotrams, you can experience a wholesome sense of oneness," they add.

Purnima is often regarded as a time when your mind and emotions feel more settled, making it easier to reflect on your experiences and release what no longer serves you. Rather than following elaborate rituals, they encourage simple practices that help you become more present.

One such practice is a moon bath. You can spend a few quiet moments under the moonlight, either sitting or lying down, while lighting a lamp as a gesture of gratitude and reverence. According to the expert, yogic philosophy associates this practice with Ida Nadi, the energy channel linked to the moon and the Divine Feminine.

If you already follow a yoga or meditation practice, they suggest including Chandra Kriya or Chandra Vedana Pranayama in your routine. These practices are believed to support the flow of prana, or life force energy, through the body's active energy channels.

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Why is Purnima considered spiritually significant in many traditions? "Spiritually, this is viewed as a time when subconscious thoughts, hidden emotions and suppressed truths come into light".

The expert points out that the full moon has held spiritual meaning across cultures for centuries. While science explains that the moon's gravitational pull influences the ocean tides, many ancient traditions believed that the same lunar rhythm could also affect the human body and mind.

As the moon reaches its brightest phase before beginning another cycle, it symbolises completion, renewal and a fresh beginning. Many spiritual practitioners use this time to pause, examine their emotions and cultivate inner awareness.

In Hindu traditions, devotees often observe fasts, perform pujas and seek mental clarity during occasions such as Guru Purnima and Sharad Purnima. The expert also notes that, in Kundalini Yoga philosophy, the body is said to contain three primary energy channels: Ida, Pingala and Sushumna. Ida is associated with moon energy and represents the Divine Feminine.

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How do spiritual seekers typically observe Purnima? Are there any practices that are commonly followed? "For many spiritual seekers, Purnima is like an open portal to access and awaken their Divine Feminine Energy".

While rituals vary across regions and traditions, the expert says many spiritual seekers choose simplicity over ceremony. They may eat light meals or observe a fast, maintain Mauna, or silence, and spend time in meditation or mental chanting.

Lighting a lamp before meditation is another practice followed in many homes. According to the expert, these rituals encourage stillness and help you turn your attention inward rather than remain caught up in daily distractions.

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The day is also associated with acts of purification and compassion. Many devotees take a sacred bath in a river as a symbolic cleansing of past impressions. Others perform Satyanarayan Puja with their families or donate food, clothes and other essentials to those in need as an expression of gratitude.

What is the best time to do spiritual practices during Purnima? "The most auspicious times for Purnima are dawn during Brahma Muhurta and the evening for Chandra Arghya, followed by meditation, prayer and breaking the fast," the expert says.

Timing plays an important role in many Purnima observances. According to the expert, the most favourable period begins during Brahma Muhurta, the quiet hours before sunrise, when many people choose to meditate, pray or practise breathing exercises.

Another significant time is after moonrise, when devotees offer Chandra Arghya by offering water to the Moon before continuing with meditation and prayer.

Whether you follow traditional rituals or simply spend a few moments in quiet reflection, the July Full Moon offers an opportunity to pause, reconnect with yourself and begin the next lunar cycle with greater awareness.