Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Date, timings, meaning, rituals and why this day marks the beginning of Chaturmas

Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Hari Shayani Ekadashi, will be observed on Saturday, July 25, 2026. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 2:44 am on July 25 and ends at 12:14 am on July 26, 2026. According to Vedic astrologers, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of a period that encourages inner growth rather than outward celebration. (Pinterest)

The day marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a four-month period that holds special significance in Hindu tradition. Scriptures such as the Bhavishya Purana and Padma Purana describe this as the time when Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, or divine sleep, and awakens on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which falls later in the year.

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What is the meaning of Devshayani Ekadashi? The Sanskrit word Devshayani means "when the deity goes to sleep." According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu begins his symbolic period of rest on this Ekadashi. For devotees, the occasion marks the start of a season dedicated to prayer, self-discipline and spiritual reflection.

Many Hindu traditions also avoid weddings and certain other auspicious ceremonies during Chaturmas. Instead, devotees devote more time to religious observances, charity and scriptural study.

How do devotees observe the day? Many people begin the day with an early morning bath before offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees usually offer Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits and sweets, light a lamp and recite prayers such as the Vishnu Sahasranama or chant Vishnu mantras.

Many also observe the Ekadashi fast. The form of fasting varies across families and regions. Some avoid grains and cereals, while others keep a stricter fast and break it the next day during the prescribed Parana time.

Acts of charity also form an important part of the observance. Donating food, clothes or other essentials is considered a meaningful way to mark the occasion.

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Why do astrologers pay attention to Devshayani Ekadashi? According to Vedic astrologers, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of a period that encourages inner growth rather than outward celebration. They believe Chaturmas is a suitable time to build discipline, deepen meditation, strengthen your spiritual practice and reflect on long-term goals.

These interpretations come from traditional astrological beliefs and are not supported by scientific evidence. Their significance depends on individual faith and practice.

For many devotees, Devshayani Ekadashi is not only the start of Chaturmas but also an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with their beliefs and bring greater mindfulness into everyday life.