Dodgers return to Trump White House despite fan anger

It was a second consecutive visit for the Dodgers, who defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and were honored by Trump the following April.

But the vast majority of the roster, including Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, watched on as Dodgers owner-chairman Mark Walter presented Trump with a personalized World Series ring and No. 47 jersey.

Stars Mookie Betts and Enrique Hernandez notably skipped the ceremony in the Rose Garden, nearly nine months on from their stunning 2025 game-seven victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Thursday to celebrate back-to-back World Series wins despite many fans' anger over President Donald Trump's immigration raids in their home city.

"I'm thrilled to say welcome back to the White House, and maybe I'll see you again next year," said Trump.

While visits are traditional for reigning MLB champions, the latest has sparked debate and anger, especially among the Dodgers' vast, long-standing and loyal Latino fan base.

Months after the team's previous White House visit, Trump launched an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted undocumented migrants across the sprawling, heavily Latino city.

The raids in garment factories, car washes and other workplaces sparked protests in which scores were injured during clashes with law enforcement.

The Dodgers were widely criticized by fans for failing to speak out at the time.

Thursday's White House visit reopened those wounds, especially after the 2025 NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder declined to be feted by Trump.

"I wish they didn't show up. The Dodgers community is based off Hispanics, Latinos, so that's a mistake," Dodgers fan Jesse Lopez, 45, told AFP on Thursday.

"They shouldn't have gone," agreed Travis Belchere, 57.

"Trump is targeting Hispanics and Latinos, and this team is comprised of 70 percent of Latinos and Hispanics, so why would they do that?" asked the owner of a licensing agency.

Dodgers player Hernandez who said during last summer's crackdown he was "saddened and infuriated by what's happening" conspicuously did not attend.

The Puerto Rican said he was recovering from injury but "probably wouldn't have gone anyways."

Betts stayed away, saying he preferred to spend time with family.

He denied his absence was political, though some Dodgers fans applauded the decision anyway.

"They're standing up for what they believe, good on them," said Lopez.

Following criticism last June, the Dodgers barred federal immigration agents from the team's massive stadium parking lot and committed $1 million to help families of immigrants "impacted by recent events in the region."

Even so, Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke slammed the Dodgers' repeat Oval Office festivities.

"Why in the hell do they insist on embracing the person trying to tear this city apart?" he wrote.

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