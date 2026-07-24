Chaturmas 2026: Why astrologers consider these four months a powerful time for spiritual growth
According to Hindu beliefs, this is the day when Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, or divine sleep, until Prabodhini Ekadashi on November 20.
Chaturmas 2026 begins on July 25 with Devshayani Ekadashi, marking the start of a four-month period that holds special importance in Vedic astrology and Hindu tradition. According to Hindu beliefs, this is the day when Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, or divine sleep, until Prabodhini Ekadashi on November 20.
For astrologers, Chaturmas is more than a religious observance. It is seen as a period that encourages people to shift their focus from external achievements to inner growth. Rather than chasing new opportunities, many use these months to strengthen their spiritual practices, reflect on personal goals and develop greater self-discipline.
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Chaturmas 2026: Date and timings
- Begins: Saturday, July 25, 2026
- Occasion: Devshayani Ekadashi
- Concludes: Friday, November 20, 2026
- Occasion: Prabodhini Ekadashi
According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturmas starts on the Ekadashi of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashadha and ends on the corresponding Ekadashi in Kartik.
What does Chaturmas mean in astrology?
In Vedic astrology, Chaturmas is often viewed as a season of spiritual alignment rather than outward expansion. Astrologers believe this period supports practices that bring greater mental clarity, patience and emotional balance.
Instead of focusing on material success, many followers use these months to deepen their connection with prayer, meditation, mantra chanting and self-reflection. The emphasis is on building habits that support long-term personal growth.
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Why Chaturmas is linked to Lord Vishnu's Yoga Nidra
According to Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra on Devshayani Ekadashi. This symbolic period of divine rest is believed to encourage devotees to slow down and turn their attention inward.
Astrologers say this symbolism reflects the natural rhythm of pause and renewal. Just as nature follows cycles, Chaturmas is seen as a reminder that personal transformation often begins with reflection before action.
Shravan makes Chaturmas especially significant
One of the most spiritually important months within Chaturmas is Shravan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Many devotees observe Monday fasts, perform Shiva puja, chant sacred mantras and visit temples throughout the month. In astrology, Shravan is often associated with devotion, discipline and spiritual cleansing, making it one of the most observed periods of the Hindu calendar.
A time to pause before moving ahead
Every season in the Hindu calendar carries its own spiritual meaning, and Chaturmas is often described as one of the most introspective. In astrology, it is regarded as a favourable time to reassess priorities, let go of unhelpful habits and create space for personal and spiritual growth.
As Chaturmas begins on July 25, many devotees and astrology followers will observe the next four months as a period of mindful living, with the belief that inner transformation can lay the foundation for future progress.
Disclaimer: The astrological significance and spiritual beliefs mentioned in this article are based on traditional Hindu and Vedic astrology practices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More