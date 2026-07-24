Chaturmas 2026: Why astrologers consider these four months a powerful time for spiritual growth

Chaturmas 2026 begins on July 25 with Devshayani Ekadashi, marking the start of a four-month period that holds special importance in Vedic astrology and Hindu tradition. According to Hindu beliefs, this is the day when Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, or divine sleep, until Prabodhini Ekadashi on November 20. What does Chaturmas mean in astrology? (Pinterest)

For astrologers, Chaturmas is more than a religious observance. It is seen as a period that encourages people to shift their focus from external achievements to inner growth. Rather than chasing new opportunities, many use these months to strengthen their spiritual practices, reflect on personal goals and develop greater self-discipline.

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Chaturmas 2026: Date and timings Begins: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Occasion: Devshayani Ekadashi

Concludes: Friday, November 20, 2026

Occasion: Prabodhini Ekadashi According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturmas starts on the Ekadashi of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Ashadha and ends on the corresponding Ekadashi in Kartik.

What does Chaturmas mean in astrology? In Vedic astrology, Chaturmas is often viewed as a season of spiritual alignment rather than outward expansion. Astrologers believe this period supports practices that bring greater mental clarity, patience and emotional balance.

Instead of focusing on material success, many followers use these months to deepen their connection with prayer, meditation, mantra chanting and self-reflection. The emphasis is on building habits that support long-term personal growth.

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Why Chaturmas is linked to Lord Vishnu's Yoga Nidra According to Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra on Devshayani Ekadashi. This symbolic period of divine rest is believed to encourage devotees to slow down and turn their attention inward.

Astrologers say this symbolism reflects the natural rhythm of pause and renewal. Just as nature follows cycles, Chaturmas is seen as a reminder that personal transformation often begins with reflection before action.