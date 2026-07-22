July Full Moon 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance
An Astrologer shares with Hindustan Times that the July Full Moon, or the Buck Moon, will be bringing one of the biggest lunar events of the summer in the US.
The July Full Moon is almost here, bringing one of the biggest lunar events of the summer. In Western astrology, a Full Moon marks the high point of the Moon's monthly cycle. It is often seen as a time to pause, reflect and bring unfinished chapters to a close. Many astrologers believe this is when emotions become easier to understand and situations that have been uncertain finally become clear.
Astrologer Polina Arutiunian of Nebula shares with Hindustan Times that the July Full Moon takes place on July 29, 2026, in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. This Full Moon also occurs very close to Pluto, a planet linked with big change, making this lunation especially meaningful for anyone looking to move forward by letting go of the past.
July Full Moon 2026: Date and timing
- Date: July 29, 2026
- Moon sign: Aquarius
The exact time of the Full Moon depends on where you live. If you plan to observe it or follow lunar rituals, check a local moon calendar for the timing in your area.
What does the July Full Moon in Aquarius mean?
Aquarius is often connected with fresh ideas, community, technology and looking ahead. Polina Arutiunian says this Full Moon shines a light on these themes while also encouraging people to release habits, thoughts or situations that have run their course.
Unlike the New Moon, which is often linked with setting goals and new beginnings, the Full Moon is about taking stock of where you are. It is a chance to ask yourself what is no longer helping you grow and what you are ready to let go of.
This can be a good moment to finish an old project, have an honest conversation, tidy your home, clear digital clutter or spend quiet time writing down your thoughts. Small acts of reflection can help you enter the next lunar cycle with a clearer mind.
Because Pluto is closely involved with this Full Moon, Arutiunian believes the energy may feel deeper than usual. It is less about making big changes overnight and more about making peace with the past so you can move ahead with confidence.
Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy learning about the Moon, the July Full Moon offers a reminder to slow down, reflect on your journey and make space for what comes next.
Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence. This article is based on an expert's interpretation. Reader discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More