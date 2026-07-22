July Full Moon 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance

The July Full Moon is almost here, bringing one of the biggest lunar events of the summer. In Western astrology, a Full Moon marks the high point of the Moon's monthly cycle. It is often seen as a time to pause, reflect and bring unfinished chapters to a close. Many astrologers believe this is when emotions become easier to understand and situations that have been uncertain finally become clear. Read about the July Full Moon dates, timings and astrological significance.

Astrologer Polina Arutiunian of Nebula shares with Hindustan Times that the July Full Moon takes place on July 29, 2026, in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. This Full Moon also occurs very close to Pluto, a planet linked with big change, making this lunation especially meaningful for anyone looking to move forward by letting go of the past.

July Full Moon 2026: Date and timing Date: July 29, 2026

Moon sign: Aquarius The exact time of the Full Moon depends on where you live. If you plan to observe it or follow lunar rituals, check a local moon calendar for the timing in your area.

What does the July Full Moon in Aquarius mean? Aquarius is often connected with fresh ideas, community, technology and looking ahead. Polina Arutiunian says this Full Moon shines a light on these themes while also encouraging people to release habits, thoughts or situations that have run their course.

Unlike the New Moon, which is often linked with setting goals and new beginnings, the Full Moon is about taking stock of where you are. It is a chance to ask yourself what is no longer helping you grow and what you are ready to let go of.

This can be a good moment to finish an old project, have an honest conversation, tidy your home, clear digital clutter or spend quiet time writing down your thoughts. Small acts of reflection can help you enter the next lunar cycle with a clearer mind.

Because Pluto is closely involved with this Full Moon, Arutiunian believes the energy may feel deeper than usual. It is less about making big changes overnight and more about making peace with the past so you can move ahead with confidence.

Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy learning about the Moon, the July Full Moon offers a reminder to slow down, reflect on your journey and make space for what comes next.

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence. This article is based on an expert's interpretation. Reader discretion is advised.