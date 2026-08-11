Bhattakufer 2025 building collapse in monsoon: NHAI, contractor told ₹2.2 crore for building collapse during 4-laning work

The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and contractor Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited to pay 50% each of the total assessed compensation of ₹2.23 crore, within four weeks, for a building collapsed due to the four-laning of highway during the 2025 monsoon. The high court took suo motu cognisance of the matter following a letter received by a house-owner Chanda Devi who wrote that her house was rendered unsafe following the collapse of adjoining three-storey house belonging to Ranjana Devi. (File)

The bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi noted that in spite of the fact that the assessment was made way back in July last year, and no compensation was given to Ranjana Devi either by the Contractor or by NHAI. The order dated August 5, made available on Monday, further read, “We are of the considered opinion that NHAI and Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited - have a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to pay back to the residents of Himachal Pradesh, considering the work that they are executing and considering the profit margins they are receiving from their work originating within the State.”

The high court took suo motu cognisance of the matter following a letter received by a house-owner Chanda Devi who wrote that her house was rendered unsafe following the collapse of adjoining three-storey house belonging to Ranjana Devi.

The HC also directed that the state to assess the value of Chanda Devi’s house, in accordance with the procedure established, which has been rendered unsafe, by the Committee notified on June 8, 2022, by the state for assessing the damage to private land and buildings beyond the Right of Way.