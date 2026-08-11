Free bus travel for 60+ women in Uttar Pradesh likely this month

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is preparing to introduce free bus travel for women aged 60 and above, with the facility likely to be linked to Aadhaar-based age verification and electronic ticketing machines (ETMs). UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narayan Singh said the facility would be launched after the government order and necessary approvals. (For Representation)

Eligible passengers will show their Aadhaar card, after which conductors will enter the number in the ETM and issue a zero-value ticket. The data will be used to calculate the fare reimbursement due from the state government.

The corporation is working on the operational framework along the lines of the system already followed for passengers entitled to concessions, including persons with disabilities. However, the detailed guidelines will be finalised after the government issues the formal order.

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved free travel for women aged 60 years and above in UPSRTC buses.

UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narayan Singh said the facility would be launched after the government order and necessary approvals. The corporation is considering a rollout around Independence Day or Raksha Bandhan this month, though no date has been finalised.

The Lucknow region records around 2.75 lakh journeys by women aged 60 and above every month, with Barabanki accounting for the highest share at about 1.10 lakh, followed by Rae Bareli (46,497), Haidergarh (25,678) and Awadh depot (23,126).