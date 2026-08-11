‘Carry-back waste’ rule for Triund trekkers

To preserve the fragile ecology of trekking trails, the Dharamshala circle of Himachal forest department is set to introduce a new waste-management initiative under which trekkers and hikers will be required to collect all the waste generated during their trek. Triund is among the most popular beginner-level treks in Himachal and attracts thousands of domestic and international trekkers every year. (HT Photo)

They will be issued reusable or recyclable garbage bags at the department’s check-posts to store the waste and bring it back. Trekkers will also have to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹500. On their return they will need to present the issued garbage bag and the receipt to the duty officials.

Upon basic verification that the non-biodegradable items logged at entry are brought back, the security deposit will be refunded. However, the amount will be forfeited if they fail to collect and bring back the waste generated during their journey.

Officials said that the initiative will be launched from August 11 (Tuesday) and will initially be implemented on the popular Triund Trek before being extended to other trekking routes. “Repeated failure to ensure compliance may lead to temporary or permanent blacklisting and revocation of trekking permits in the Dharamshala forest circle. The goal of this initiative is habit transformation and eco-conservation, not revenue generation. Clear digital receipts or pre-printed receipt booklets will be maintained to ensure complete financial transparency,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dharamshala, Amit Sharma.

Besides Triund, several other trekking routes fall under the Dharamshala Forest Circle, including Kareri, Chandrela, Himani Chamunda, Kunjar Mahadev and Pullanchak. It comprises three forest divisions—Dharamshala, Nurpur and Palampur.

Triund is among the most popular beginner-level treks in Himachal and attracts thousands of domestic and international trekkers every year. During the last financial year (2025-26), around 77,000 trekkers were recorded undertaking the Triund trek. From April to July this year, around 33,000 domestic tourists and 600 foreign nationals have undertaken the trek so far.

“By this initiative we expect eradication of plastic bottles, food wrappers, and non-biodegradable litter across all the forest trekking routes in Dharamshala circle and transform the high traffic trails into cleaner, world-class eco-tourism models for the broader Himalayan region,” Sharma said.

The initiative is also expected to prevent accidental plastic ingestion, habitat degradation and keep native fauna safe from hazardous human waste.

Moreover, the forest department is planning a slew of measures to improve facilities along the Triund trek. These include bringing a water supply to the trekking site from Laka in the Dhauladhar range. Officials said the project is estimated to cost ₹34 lakh. Bio-digester toilets will also be installed along the trekking route for the convenience of visitors. The department is also planning to set up rain shelters for trekkers.

The department has recently installed dustbins at several locations along the trail as part of efforts to improve waste management and protect the fragile ecology of the trail.