Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Why this is considered the most powerful ekadashi in the Hindu Calendar

Among all the Ekadashis observed throughout the year, Nirjala Ekadashi is widely regarded as the most sacred by many Hindus. The word Nirjala means "without water," and the day is known for one of the strictest fasting traditions in Hinduism. Many devotees choose to avoid both food and water while spending the day in prayer and worship of Lord Vishnu. Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Why this is considered the most powerful ekadashi (Pinterest)

According to Hindu belief, observing Nirjala Ekadashi with devotion is believed to bring the spiritual benefits of all the Ekadashis celebrated during the year. Because of this, it is often called the most powerful Ekadashi on the Hindu calendar.

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When is Nirjala Ekadashi in 2026? According to the Hindu calendar, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, June 26, 2026.

The festival falls during the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing phase of the Moon, in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Devotees begin the day with prayers, visit Vishnu temples, chant sacred mantras, and observe a fast according to their tradition and health.

As festival timings may vary depending on the Panchang, devotees are encouraged to follow the calendar used in their region or local temple.

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Why is Nirjala Ekadashi considered the most important? There are 24 Ekadashis in a typical Hindu year, and each one is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Nirjala Ekadashi stands out because it is considered the most difficult to observe.

Unlike many other fasting days, devotees traditionally avoid both food and water from sunrise until the fast is broken the next day. Hindu scriptures state that observing this fast with sincerity is believed to bring the same spiritual merit as observing all the Ekadashis of the year.

For this reason, many devotees who are unable to fast every month choose to observe Nirjala Ekadashi.

Why is it called Nirjala Ekadashi? According to the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the fast is linked to Bheema, one of the five Pandava brothers.

The story says that Bhima found it difficult to observe regular fasting because of his appetite. He sought guidance from Ved Vyasa, who advised him to keep one strict fast each year on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Hindu tradition says that by observing this single fast with devotion, Bheema received the spiritual rewards associated with all the Ekadashis. Because of this belief, the festival is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

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How do people observe Nirjala Ekadashi? The day usually begins with an early morning bath followed by prayers to Lord Vishnu. Many devotees visit temples, read sacred texts such as the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Sahasranama, and spend time in prayer.

While the traditional observance involves avoiding both food and water, many people choose a modified fast depending on their age, health, or medical advice. The focus of the day is on devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection rather than physical hardship.

Why is charity important on Nirjala Ekadashi? Helping others is considered an important part of the festival. Many devotees donate drinking water, food, clothes, fruits, fans, or umbrellas to people in need, especially because the festival falls during the hot summer season in many parts of India.

These acts of kindness are seen as a way to express compassion alongside prayer and fasting.

Can people outside India observe Nirjala Ekadashi? Yes. Nirjala Ekadashi is observed by Hindu communities around the world, including in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore.

Many Hindu temples abroad organise special prayers, devotional singing, and community gatherings. Devotees who cannot visit a temple often observe the day at home through prayer, meditation, or by reading Hindu scriptures.

What is the spiritual message of Nirjala Ekadashi? For many Hindus, Nirjala Ekadashi is about much more than fasting. It is a day to slow down, practise self-control, express gratitude, and strengthen one's faith.

Whether someone follows the traditional waterless fast or observes the day in a different way, the festival encourages people to focus on compassion, mindfulness, and spiritual growth.

Disclaimer: This article explains the religious beliefs and traditions associated with Nirjala Ekadashi.