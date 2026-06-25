Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, timings, muhurat and astrological significance

According to astrologer Hitesh Mahawar, this belief is why many people who cannot keep every Ekadashi fast choose to observe this one. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is commonly marked by chanting Vishnu mantras, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, meditating, and giving food, clothes, fruits, or water to those in need.

The Sanskrit word "Nirjala" means "without water," making this the strictest of all Ekadashi fasts. While there are twenty-four Ekadashis observed during the Hindu lunar year, Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place because it is believed to carry the spiritual benefits of observing all of them.

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important fasting observances in Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the festival is known for its strict practice of fasting without food or water from sunrise until the fast is broken the next day. Millions of Hindus in India and around the world observe the day with prayers, meditation, charitable acts, and visits to temples.

When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? The observance falls during the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the Moon, in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It usually comes a day after the festival of Ganga Dussehra.

The fast is traditionally broken the following morning after sunrise, before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. According to Mahawar, devotees are advised to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasar, the first quarter of the Dwadashi period, as morning is considered the most favorable time for completing the ritual.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: Why astrologers say the past is returning for a reason

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 date and timings: According to Drik Panchang, the peak timings or auspicious muhurats for Nirjala Ekadashi are listed below:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 24, 2026, at 6:12 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 25, 2026, at 8:09 PM Astrological significance of Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 According to Mahawar, the observance is considered especially powerful because it combines the spiritual merit traditionally associated with all twenty-four Ekadashis into a single day. In Hindu astrology and tradition, Nirjala Ekadashi symbolizes discipline, faith, and spiritual renewal.

The fast also takes place during one of the hottest periods of the year, and during the Summer Solstice, making it a meaningful act of self-control and devotion. Many devotees use the day to disconnect from everyday distractions and focus on prayer, reflection, and gratitude.

Also Read Summer Solstice 2026 Horoscope: Astrological predictions for each zodiac sign

What happens on Nirjala Ekadashi? Across India and in Hindu communities worldwide, devotees gather at temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, participate in prayer services, and spend time reading sacred texts. Many also choose to meditate, chant devotional hymns, and perform acts of kindness. Charitable giving is considered an important part of the observance, with donations of food, clothing, fruits, and drinking water being common.